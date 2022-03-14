The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukrainian President Zelensky to address Congress

The virtual address will take place on Wednesday.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: MARCH 14, 2022 18:30
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a news conference for foreign media in Kyiv, Ukraine March 12, 2022.
WASHINGTON – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Congress on Wednesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Monday that the virtual speech will be received at the Capitol auditorium.

Last Thursday, the Senate approved an omnibus bill that included $14 billion in aid for Ukraine. “The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary courage, resilience and determination in the face of Russia’s unprovoked, vicious, and illegal war,” Schumer and Pelosi wrote.

“As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.”

“The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine,” they wrote. “We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelensky’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy.”

Meanwhile, Senators Rob Portman (R-OH), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) announced that they are traveling to Poland, “to meet with Polish officials and visit refugee sites to reaffirm the U.S.’ commitment to Poland, Ukraine and other allies in response to President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeals to Russians to stage protests over Russian forces' seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, during an address from Kyiv, Ukraine March 4, 2022 in this still image from video. (credit: Courtesty of Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeals to Russians to stage protests over Russian forces' seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, during an address from Kyiv, Ukraine March 4, 2022 in this still image from video. (credit: Courtesty of Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS )

“I am proud to join my colleagues on this important trip to Poland,” Portman said in a statement. “The Polish people continue their unwavering support for NATO after 23 years of fighting alongside the US and our allies. This bipartisan delegation will send a clear message that the US is thankful for their support of Ukraine and their offer of providing fighter jets, as the people of Ukraine continue to endure brutal Russian atrocities.”

“I am proud to stand with my colleagues from both sides of the aisle with our friend and ally Poland,” Klobuchar added in a statement. “Poland has been a stalwart ally to Ukraine, welcoming Ukrainian refugees and providing critical resources during this unprovoked attack. We will make clear our commitment to stand with the Ukrainian and Polish people against Vladimir Putin.”



