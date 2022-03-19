The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine's statehood not at center of Russia's invasion - report

Putin "had no plans for an occupation of Ukrainian territories."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 19, 2022 12:18
Refugees from Ukraine wait to board a bus to Warsaw after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland, fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at border checkpoint in Kroscienko, Poland, March 17, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
Refugees from Ukraine wait to board a bus to Warsaw after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland, fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at border checkpoint in Kroscienko, Poland, March 17, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is reportedly not centered around the nation's statehood, nor to drive out President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to TASS, citing statements made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in a news briefing on Thursday.

Zakharova said that the Western establishment and mass media refuse to see that Russia's invasion "does not pursue the aim of seizing the country’s territory, ruining its statehood or ousting the current president," emphasizing that Russia has repeatedly been saying this.

She then accused Western media of reporting fake news and disinformation to its viewers. 

The report then claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin "had no plans for an occupation of Ukrainian territories."

Ukraine had accused Russia this week of bombing a theater in Mariupol, which Moscow has denied. 

General view of the remains of the drama theatre which was hit by a bomb when hundreds of people were sheltering inside, amid ongoing Russia's invasion, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 18, 2022. (credit: Azov Handout/ via REUTERS) General view of the remains of the drama theatre which was hit by a bomb when hundreds of people were sheltering inside, amid ongoing Russia's invasion, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 18, 2022. (credit: Azov Handout/ via REUTERS)

Rescue efforts of the theater bombing are still underway.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Russia Fake news Ukraine crisis
