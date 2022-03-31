Russia is considering the formation of governing authority over occupied Ukrainian territories, the Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday morning.

Employees of law enforcement agencies, the legal system and courts are being screened in Russia, and will be sent at a later date to Ukraine, the Ukrainian military asserted. Russian forces are also gathering information on the occupied Black Sea port city of Kherson to assess how to administer the population.

Russia is also allegedly attempting to secure its position in the rebel territories of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Ukrainian military also claimed that Russia is continuing to regroup and transfer forces and equipment to Eastern Ukraine.

"Russian forces continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units," The UK Defense Ministry in a Thursday intelligence update. "Heavy fighting will likely take place in the suburbs of the city in coming days."

The Ukrainian military claimed that mines were being laid in areas near Kyiv that Russian forces had withdrawn from to reinforce operations in the East. While Russia has also indicated that it will withdraw from the area around Chernihiv, shelling and missile strikes have continued, the UK Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Artillery and missile strikes continued against Kharkiv and other encircled cities. Russian rockets struck a military unit and a fuel depot in the Dnipro region of eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing two people, the regional governor said. Russian forces and pro-Russian militias continue to fight to take the southern port city of Mariupol, which according to the UK Defense Ministry is "a key objective of Russian forces."

Fighting while Negotiating

"While negotiations continue, Russia has not ceased hostilities," said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kubela "It is crucial that partners continue to provide Ukraine with more arms and apply more sanctions on Russia. The stronger Ukraine is, the better agreement we can achieve for the sake of Ukraine’s and Europe’s security."

Russia has destroyed almost all of Ukraine's defense industry, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Thursday in a video address where he welcomed the terms of a proposed peace deal as a win for Ukraine.

"They have practically destroyed our defense industry," Arestovych said.

He said under a peace agreement discussed with Russia on Tuesday, Ukraine would be protected from future threats by international security guarantees that Russia would not be able to veto.

"This is an ideal agreement that improves our position several times over in a fundamental way," he said.

Casualties

The Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday that Russia has lost about 17500 soldiers since the beginning of the war, though Western intelligence serves have put the number of Russian KIA at about half that.

Ukrainian forces also claimed to have destroyed 614 tanks, 1745 armored vehicles, 311 artillery systems, 96 multiple launch rocket systems, 54 anti-air systems, 135 warplanes, 131 helicopters, 1201 other ground vehicles, 7 ships, 75 fuel tankers and 83 UAVs. Open-source intelligence groups monitoring the destruction of vehicles through visual verification have much lower estimates than the Ukrainian military's claims.

According to TASS, the Russian military claims to have destroyed 341 drones, 1,815 tanks and armored vehicles, 195 MLTS, 124 warplanes, 77 helicopters, 216 anti-air systems, 762 artillery pieces, and 1689 other ground vehicles since the beginning of the war.

132 Ukrainian children have been killed and 232 injured as of Thursday, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Thursday.

The International Committee of the Red Cross told Ukraine that Russia had agreed to open a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol, Melitopol and Enerhodar, Ukrainian Deputy Minister Iryna Vereshchuks aid on Thursday.