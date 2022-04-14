The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine’s stance against Russia makes it part of the West, Slovakian FM says

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a country that borders Slovakia, has been of particular concern to Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, he told the Post.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: APRIL 14, 2022 20:05
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok. (photo credit: RAFI BEN HAKOON/GPO)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok.
(photo credit: RAFI BEN HAKOON/GPO)

Ukraine’s heroic stand against Russian aggression has made it part of the political bloc of Western countries and as such deserves their backing, Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok told The Jerusalem Post.

“With this heroic defense and fight for the existence of freedom and sovereignty of its country,” Korcok said, “Ukraine has already become part of the political West, even without becoming an institutional part of the West... there is no doubt about that.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a country that borders Slovakia, has been of particular concern to Korcok, who on Thursday wrapped up a two-day trip to Israel to strengthen his country’s ties with the Jewish state.

He visited Israel during the Gaza war in May of last year, together with his counterparts from Germany and the Czech Republic, as a show of solidarity.

Slovakia was one of the Ukrainian border countries that Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited in March, shortly after the start of the war on February 24. The Foreign Ministry and Israeli envoys have had a presence at the Ukrainian borders to help Israeli and Jewish refugees who are fleeing the war.

Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok. (credit: RAFI BEN HAKOON/GPO) Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok. (credit: RAFI BEN HAKOON/GPO)

Slovakia and Israel also enjoy strong defense ties. Last year Slovakia signed a major agreement with Israel to purchase radar systems to bolster its air defenses.

The concern in his country about Russia’s war against Ukraine is very high, Korcok said.

“I feel a fear of our citizens who all of a sudden are confronted with the war next door, it is literally on the border of Slovakia and Ukraine,” he explained.

It is “unthinkable” that “in the 21st century we see one country invading massively another country,” he said. Even worse, “Russia is trying to legitimize that aggression by depriving the country [Ukraine] of the right to exist. Don’t forget that is the narrative by which the Russian Federation wants to justify the war and that is absolutely unacceptable.

“This aggression has ruined and literally destroyed the entire European security architecture,” he said.

Lapid has been one of the more vocal high-level Israeli diplomats to condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“I appreciate the clear stance and position as presented by my friend and colleague Yair Lapid,” Korcok said.

“The entire democratic community including Israel has presented a very clear stance. This is a gross violation of international law by Russia and we count on Israel in this difficult situation, where we call on Russia to stop this war,” he added.

THE SECURITY guarantee on which Slovakia most depends is its membership in North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which is based on the principle that “an attack against one, is an attack against all,” Korcok stated.

Slovakia since 2008 has said it would support Ukraine’s inclusion in NATO, but the conversation now should focus on how to support Ukraine irrespective of the question of institutional membership is Western organizations, Korcok said.

“This is a matter of survival,” Korcok said as he explained that his country is backing Ukraine both diplomatically and with military equipment.

While in Israel, Korcok met with President Isaac Herzog and visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. He discussed with Israeli officials ways to deepen economic and tourism ties, including opening a direct air route between Tel Aviv and Bratislava.

Korcok spoke with The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday evening on the sidelines of an event to mark the opening of the Slovak Institute, which will be a branch of the Slovakian Embassy, dedicated to art and cultural events. It is located on King David Street in western Jerusalem.

The Slovakian foreign minister clarified to the Post that the opening of the office was a sign of the friendship between the two countries and should not be interpreted as a statement with regard to the diplomatic status of the city as the capital of Israel.

Most of the international community, including the United Nations, does not recognize that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital and as such, most of the embassies located in Israel are in the Tel Aviv area, incoming that of Slovakia.

“When it comes to the city [Jerusalem] we follow the resolutions of the United Nations and the Security Council,” Korcok said.

“We believe that the final status must be an outcome of a solution between Israelis and Palestinians,” he explained. “This is not a political recognition. It is our sincere wish to be present here... I felt a lot of demand from the Slovak public [for this move].

“We have thousands of pilgrims coming every year here, and the Jewish community in Slovakia has been calling for having a presence here. We chose this cultural institute because culture is such an important part of our relations,” Korcok explained.

Lapid, however, was careful to mention that Jerusalem was Israel’s capital in his public remarks at the opening event of the Slovak Institute.

“Precisely where we are standing in Israel’s capital Jerusalem, historical alliances have been formed for thousands of years,” Lapid stated. “This alliance between us joins those today. We appreciate and cherish this moment and will cherish it even more in years to come.”



Tags Russia ukraine slovakia Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
4

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.
5

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by