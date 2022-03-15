Slovakia expels 3 Russian diplomats, Russia vows to respond

Slovakia expelled Russian diplomats Monday for violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic activities.

The three diplomats have 72 hours to leave Slovak territory, the Slovakian Foreign Ministry announced.

Russia's Foreign Ministry vowed to respond to the "groundless" expulsion, they were quoted by RIA news agency as saying.

Reports also indicated that Slovakia arrested three Defense Ministry employees for spying on behalf of Moscow.

This is a developing story.