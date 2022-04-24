Macron supporters take to the streets of Paris to celebrate victory

PARIS - Fans of incumbent President Emmanuel Macron gathered this evening in Paris, on the Champs de Mars esplanade just under the Eiffel Tower, celebrating his unequivocal victory at the second electoral runoff. Many of them chanted the same slogan they have been chanting since the beginning of the campaign: ‘’And One, and Two, and Five more years,’’ hailing a second (and last) five-years term for Macron at the Elysée Palace. Supporters, mostly young, in their twenties and below, waved the tricolor flag of France, but also the starred-blue flag of the European Union.

Macron won against his rival from the far-right, Marine Le Pen, scoring much more than any of the polls predicted since the beginning of the race, with 58.2 percent against 41.8 percent for Le Pen according to France 2 TV channel, and 57.6 percent compared with 42.4 percent for Le Pen according to BFMTV.

In the 2017 elections, Macron scored 66% against the same rival. Many in France sighed this evening a great sigh of relief. They knew things could have ended up differently. Public opinion polls in recent days offered Macron between 53 and 55 percent. Pollsters warned of a larger-than-usual margin of error due to the expected very low participation rate, close to 28 percent, the highest abstention rate since 1969.

Macron’s victory is evidently legitimate but leaves nonetheless French society divided more than it has ever been in decades. The right-wing party The Republicans and the left-wing party The Socialists, scored very badly in the first runoff, practically shun out of the political map. Their leaders have two months only to rebuild their shattered parties, before the June parliamentarian elections.

Despite the margin of error, Macron’s people prepared for a win only, which is why they picked Champs de Mars as their venue. At least 3,000 people, most of them activists and members of his party, arrived at the barrier perimeter around the official stage, which has the Eiffel Tower as an impressive/symbolic background.

Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election, react after the results in the second round vote of the 2022 French presidential election, near Eiffel Tower, at the Champs de Mars in Paris, France April 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)

More than 1,300 journalists have asked for accreditation for the event. Many of them waited long hours in line to get into the press tent organized by Macron’s team. Macron himself watched the preliminary results together with his wife and his campaign team in private, arriving at the esplanade to address his supporters after the tv announcement. According to his people, he will address the public here in about an hour.

Le Pen’s people, on the other hand, convened the journalists at the prestigious Pavillon d’Armenoville in the Boulogne Forest, which could house a few hundred people at the best. Should she have won, they had planned for the party to be moved to Place de la Concord at the very heart of Paris, a spot which has long been identified with France’s right.

Marine Le Pen arrived at the Pavillon beginning of the evening, staying at a VIP salon there to watch the results together with her sister, who accompanied her throughout the election campaign, and a few other close associates.

500 journalists asked for accreditation for Le Pen’s electoral evening, 300 of them foreign press, said Le Pen’s communication people.

Jeanne, 21, a student at the Sorbonne, lives in the 11th Paris neighborhood in the east of the city. Many in this gentrified, liberal-middle-class area voted at the first runoff for extreme-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon. Coming out of the polling station in a primary school next to her apartment, Jeanne told the Jerusalem Post this morning she had voted for Macron, but with a heavy heart. ‘’Many of my friends from university decided not to vote at all. Many of them marched last week in Paris with the labor unions and other leftwing groups, against voting for Le Pen. But in fact, they could not bring themselves to vote for Macron, whom they consider the president of the rich.’’

Different voices could be heard on the left bank of Paris, at the 15th neighborhood in the west. ‘’I voted for Emmanuel Macron at the first round, and I will vote for him again today. He is carrying a true European project. He is practically the only leader in Europe to do that. He showed his resolute and strength in the Ukraine crisis,’’ said 27-year-old Gabriel, who is working in a start-up company.

Unconfirmed reports published this afternoon offered Le Pen clear victory in the French across-the-ocean territories. Reports said Le Pen scored almost 70 percent in Caribbean Guadeloupe and more than 60 percent in Caribbean Martinique, an impressive achievement for the far-right leader in electoral sectors considered hostile to her up until recently. In French Polynesia in the Pacific Ocean, Le Pen reportedly scored only 48 percent. While these numbers were certainly not official, associates of Le Pen confirmed this tendency to journalists.

In contrast, Macron apparently won the votes of most French citizens abroad, with more than 80 percent supporting him in Argentina, Brazil, and Canada. In the US, over 90 percent of those who went to the polling booths voted for Macron.

Marine Le Pen said this evening she considers her score of more than 40 percent ‘’ a brilliant victory.’’ Admitting she had lost the presidential battle, Le Pen committed to continuing her political engagement at the head of the far-right National Assembly party, saying she will now prepare for the upcoming legislative (parliamentarian) elections. She also said she had no intention of withdrawing for politics.

French Jewish leader and Executive Director of The France-European Leadership Network ELNET branch Arie Bensemhoun, (present at Champs de Mars), spoke to the Post saying: ‘’This is a great victory for Emmanuel Macron, achieved against all polls which predicted an enormous rise of the extreme right. That being said, more than 40 percent for the far-right is much too much. It leaves our society fractured, and it will be the responsibility of the president and those elected for the parliament to mend this rift. The danger of far-right in France is not over. We won an important battle, but the fight must continue.’’