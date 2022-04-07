France has a serious candidate for president who is Jewish. Even though there were many Jewish prime ministers in France, there was only one Jewish president, Alexandre Millerand, who was baptized and whose mother converted to Catholicism. He was president in the 1920s and since, there hasn’t been a Jew who ran the republic.

Yet the extreme-right-wing Jewish candidate Eric Zemmour who has gained momentum in the beginning of the race, is now not a realistic candidate and isn’t going to be able to participate in the second round.

Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is in the lead and holds a comfortable advantage over rivals in first-round voting intentions - according to the Reuters polling site. Other surveys show he would win a second-round runoff against any of his rivals, albeit by a narrower margin in some scenarios than that of his 2017 victory. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is consistently polling in second place. Hard-left contender Jean-Luc Mélenchon has climbed to the third spot, with the far-right's Zemmour and conservative challenger Valérie Pécresse a few points behind - according to Reuters.

Yet the presidential elections in France this upcoming Sunday (April 10) have a Jewish perspective. Close to half a million Jews in France will need to make a difficult decision: Should they support the first Jewish candidate for president? Or rather vote for the moderate Macron? During the campaign there were times where Zemmour was second or close to being second in the first round, yet now he is way behind.

In conversations I had this week with members of France’s Jewish community, they said that the leaders of their communities are very cautious about what is said and very nervous about the outcome of these elections. There are no polls that show who the Jews will be voting for, but all the attention is pointed towards Israel - and how the French Jews in Israel are to vote. The results in Israel will give an indication to what the French Jewish community thinks about this election - and many Jews are actually planning on supporting the extreme-right Jewish candidate who has recently spoken up against antisemitism.

From conversations I've had with a wide range of French Jews - a majority of the community is considering voting for president Macron. Yet, estimates of between 20 and 30% of the Jewish community are expected to vote for the Jewish candidate even though he has no chance of moving forward to the second round.

Yet an interesting move is that heads of the French Jewish community spoke to rabbis in Israel and briefed them of the situation; begging them to tell their congregants not to vote for Zemmour for president - since this can create a negative and even violent reaction towards Jews in France.

They are afraid that if there will be a large majority of Israeli French Jews voting for the right wing candidate - that will cause major criticism towards their Jewish community. If for instance, 50%, of Israelis holding French citizenship, vote for Zemmour, the French Jewish public and political figures may see the Jewish community split on whether to support such a candidate.

On Monday, Far-Right Zemmour tweeted about the case of Jeremy Cohen, a young French Jew who was killed by a tram, and asked why it wasn’t considered an antisemitic attack even though a video showed a gang trying to beat him up just seconds before his death. "These images are chilling. The death of yet another of our children and the deafening silence on the facts revolt me. Did he die to escape scum? Did he die because he was a Jew? Why is this case hushed up?" Zemmour tweeted. This tweet actually strengthened Zemmour, who has substantially been losing his support according to polls published in France.

Heads of the French Jewish community have criticized Zemmour and called him antisemitic.

“He’s not a useful idiot – he’s a useful Jew and the new leader of Holocaust denial in our country,” wrote Francis Kalifat, the head of the CRIF umbrella group of French-Jewish communities, in an op-ed. Chief Rabbi Haim Korsia said that Zemmour is an antisemite.

Ariel Kandel, director-general of the Qualita organization promoting aliyah from France, said on Thursday that “those who immigrated to Israel are mostly right-wing and Jews who suffered from anti-Semitism when living in France - therefore many of them will vote for Zemmour.”

Kandel added that “many French Jews wanted to vote for right-wing parties but couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Le Pen due to her views and family history that was very problematic for the Jewish community.”

Kandel thinks that the story of this election, specifically regarding the Jewish community, is that “there is a chance that someone from the Le Pen family can be elected president - something that wasn’t realistic just a few months ago.”

Kandel explained that “those who don’t want to vote for Macron or for the far right - may abstain in the second round. When there is less turnout it is always good for extremists.”

“The fact that the Jewish candidate - Zemmour - became more extreme than Le Pen, made her more acceptable. It’s Zemmour’s fault that Le Pen has a slight chance of becoming president.”

“Le Pen won’t be able to be elected without the help of Zemmour and I think he will also declare that he supports her. To see a Jew stand on stage with someone with the last name Le Pen, asking his supporters to vote for her sounds like a crazy Netflix series. No less.” Kandel said that in his opinion, Zemmour is an assimilated Jew. He’s not antisemitic but promotes something problematic. It's a very scary situation for French Jews.”

In his view, if Le Pen is elected, there is a chance of surge in cases of Aliyah from France to Israel. “Many Jews have talked about a situation for years that if Le Pen is elected - they will immigrate to Israel. There is no reason we won’t be able to reach 10,000 Jews making aliyah if she is elected.”