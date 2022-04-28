The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Arab-Israeli youth to march with Holocaust survivors, fly Israeli flag

A delegation of the Atidna youth movement set out for Poland to join survivors at the March of the Living, many of them getting exposed to intense Holocaust education for the first time.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 28, 2022 09:35

Updated: APRIL 28, 2022 09:58
Delegation of Arab-Israeli youth at Auschwitz, Poland, March 28, 2022. (photo credit: MICHAEL STARR)
Delegation of Arab-Israeli youth at Auschwitz, Poland, March 28, 2022.
(photo credit: MICHAEL STARR)

KRAKOW — The long, silent march from the gates of Auschwitz to the ruins of Birkenau’s gas chambers is not an easy one. Fasting for Ramadan, as almost half of the Israeli-Arab teens from the Atidna youth movement are, only makes it more physically and emotionally difficult. 

Israelis flags in hand, 103 Arab-Israeli teenagers from across the country are set to march alongside Holocaust survivors in the March of the Living on Thursday.

While the youth visited Yad Vashem and the Ghetto-fighters museum prior to trekking to Poland, “nothing could prepare for being at Auschwitz,” said Ali, the group’s social media manager.

The group toured Auschwitz on Wednesday.

“We were taught a lot of things [about the Holocaust], now we want to see them for ourselves,” Atidna member Yosef said before passing through the iron gates that read "Arbeit Macht Frei" (work will set you free.)

The teens, more than a third of whom are traveling out of Israel for the first time, saw mounds of shoes, fields of prayer shawls, mounds of eyeglasses, but what seemed to affect the youth most was a single shoe — The first shoe of a young child. Thoughts of younger siblings drained the color from the room.

“Every part we get to I think that’s it — it can’t get any worse — and it does,” said Ali as they heard stories of what happened where they stood. “It hurts.”

One girl wiped away tears after she saw the massive book of names of victims.

“It’s a heavy feeling to relive the awful things that went on here,” said Atidna’s co-CEO and Arab-Israeli scholar and social organizer Dalia Fadila. “There are terrible memories in every corner.”

Salleem, Yosef’s cousin, said a room in which drawings of children were reproduced as scrawlings on the wall was what impacted him the most. Even though it was terrible, he was grateful to have the opportunity to be there.

As they toured, those they met along the way felt the same. The group was repeatedly stopped by Israelis who, even in the most solemn of places, were excited by the youth movement, and thanked the teens for their tributes to the victims of the Holocaust.

“What we’re doing is historic — The first Arab-Israeli delegation on March of the Living,” said Atidna head Suleiman  Suleiman.

Already in the airport, as the group uploaded photos to social media, they were asked by other travelers where they were going. Some messages were positive, but questions of what reason they had to go on the March persisted nonetheless.

Suleiman argued that it is part of their responsibility to educate the future to build a better one in Israel — and that knowledge of the Holocaust is part of that education.

“If we [Arab and Jewish Israelis] want to have a shared life, come here see what happened to the Jewish people,” Ali advised for Arab-Israeli society.

When the Arab-Israeli teens saw a Belgian youth delegation wearing Israeli flags, their eyes lit up — they also wanted to wear Israeli flags as they walked along the tracks to Birkenau.



