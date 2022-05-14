The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Donation to party of UK PM Johnson flagged over Russia ties

The donation, of $630,225, was made in February 2018 in the name of Ehud Sheleg who was most recently the Conservative Party’s treasurer.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 14, 2022 05:29
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the media as he arrives to take part in a NATO summit to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the media as he arrives to take part in a NATO summit to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

Ehud Sheleg, a wealthy London art dealer who is one of the biggest donors to Britain’s Conservative Party is suspected of funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars to the party from a Russian account, according to Britain’s national law enforcement agency.

The donation, of $630,225, was made in February 2018 in the name of Sheleg, who was most recently the Conservative Party’s treasurer. The money was part of a fundraising operation that helped establish the 2019 victory of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his party.

“We are able to trace a clear line back from this donation to its ultimate source,” Barclays bank wrote in a January 2021 alert to the National Crime Agency. 

Documents filed with the authorities last year that were reviewed by The New York Times show that the money originated in a Russian bank account belonging to Sheleg’s father-in-law, Sergei Kopytov, a former senior politician in the previous pro-Kremlin government of Ukraine.

“There is absolutely no basis for suggesting that Mr. Kopytov’s gift for his daughter was intended as, or for the purpose of making, a political donation to the Conservative Party,” one of Shelegs lawyers, Thomas Rudkin, wrote in response to questions from the Times.

While Rudkin affirmed that Sheleg and his wife received millions of dollars from his father-in-law prior to the donation. He claimed the funds were “entirely separate” from the campaign donation.

There is no indication that Johnson or the Conservative Party had any knowledge about the origin of the donation, but under English law, political parties are responsible for ensuring that their donations come from legal sources.

Sheleg's lawyers stated that the party made no requests for additional information or documentation when the donation was made.

"The Conservative Party accepts money only from permissible donors, all donations comply fully with the law,” a spokesman for the Conservative Party said. The spokesperson would not say whether the party ever investigated the donation or whether or not it planned to keep the money, according to the Times.



Tags Russia Boris Johnson England Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
3

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
4

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
5

Gantz says Israel protects ‘freedom of worship’ at ambassador Iftar dinner

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by