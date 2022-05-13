Russian soldiers kill two civilians, surveillance video shows - report

Russian soldiers were shown to have shot at two unarmed civilians in the back, according to a surveillance video that was obtained by CNN.

The incident took place on the outskirts of the city of Kyiv, according to Ukinform. The CNN report said that the incident occurred last March.

One of the victims' names was confirmed by CNN to be Leonid Oleksiyovych Plyats, who worked as a security guard at the site. The other victim's name has been asked to be kept private by his family.

The video showed the two victims first talking to the Russian soldiers before the incident occurred, where both groups were separated by a fence. Later, the Russian soldiers shoot through the fence after the Ukrainians walked away from them, killing the unnamed instantly, while Plyats struggled to his feet, tied his belt around his thigh to try to stop the bleeding, and managed to get a phone call for help.

By the time help arrived, Plyats died of his wounds.

The case is now being investigated as a war crime by Ukrainian prosecutors.