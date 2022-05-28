Over 85% of Ukrainians say there are no Nazis in power -poll

At least 85% of Ukrainians have a pro-Ukrainian stance on various aspects of the Russian-Ukrainian war, while no more than 8-9% hold a pro-Russian opinion, according to a new survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).
Nazis? Oppression?
89% of respondents believe that the statements about "Nazis" in power in Ukraine are pure fiction, while 8% held the opposite opinion, more so in the west than in the east.
86% of respondents were convinced that there is no oppression of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine. Surprisingly, even 85% of ethnic Russians and 90% of Russian-speaking residents of Ukraine shared this opinion.
Is Ukraine a legitimate country?
90% fully agree that Ukraine has a long history of formation and statehood, and is not an "artificial" formation of the former Soviet regime as Russia states. 85% fully or rather agree that Western countries did not want and did not provoke Ukraine to war against Russia.
Who began the war?
86% of respondents fully agreed that the war began because of Russia's desire to conquer Ukraine, while only 4% thought that Russia's claims were justified. 91% agree that the destruction was primarily the Russian army's fault, while only 2% primarily blame the Ukrainian army. Furthermore, 90% of respondents fully or partially agreed that Russian troops were deliberately attacking civilian infrastructure and civilians, while only 7% believed that Russian attacks and targets were aimed at military targets.
What will be the fate of Donbas?
73% of Donbas residents said they believed that the majority of them want to remain part of Ukraine, while 17% said that the majority want to join Russia or become independent.
The survey also notes that among those currently living in territories occupied by Russian forces, 81% hold mostly or entirely pro-Ukrainian stances, including 68% who are fully pro-Ukrainian, while 9% are pro-Russian. At the same time, almost all respondents who left the occupied territories hold pro-Ukrainian views.