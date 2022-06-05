The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine military intelligence claims Russia dependent on western tech

The GUR said US-made electronics were found in Russian Pantsir air defense systems, Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters and Kh-101 cruise missiles.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 5, 2022 04:54
Russian Air Force Kamov Ka-52 (photo credit: FEDOR LEUKHIN/CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Russian Air Force Kamov Ka-52
(photo credit: FEDOR LEUKHIN/CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR), Ukraine's military intelligence service, claimed last Tuesday in a post on its official website that it had obtained evidence that invading Russian forces are using microchips made in the United States.

According to the post, US-made electronics were found in Russian Pantsir air defense systems, Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters and Kh-101 cruise missiles.

According to Howard Altman of The War Zone, who received component lists from the GUR, Ukrainians found microchips manufactured by AMD, Rochester Electronics, Texas Instruments and Linear Technology in a Pantsir air defense system and at least 35 additional US-made chips were found in a Kh-101 cruise missile.

A Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system fires a missile during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan, Russia August 5, 2017 (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)A Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system fires a missile during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan, Russia August 5, 2017 (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

Previous claims

The GUR claimed that these findings emphasize Russia's dependence on Western technology. These underscore the GUR's previous claims that western sanctions have disrupted Russian military production.

The Jerusalem Post reported in March that the GUR said Russia may need to resort to producing older components and vehicles due to a lack of key foreign components and that Russia was attempting to repair old vehicles in order to replace ones that had been lost or destroyed during the invasion.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.



Tags Russia ukraine technology weapons Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
