The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian troops depleted 60 percent of missile stockpiles - GUR

Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate (GUR) said that Russian surface-to-air missiles, tanks and shipyard production have been hindered by sanctions and a lack of appropriate parts.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 28, 2022 06:39

Updated: MAY 28, 2022 06:41
Russian servicemen drive Iskander-M missile launchers during the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in Kaliningrad, Russia May 9, 2019. (photo credit: VITALY NEVAR/REUTERS)
Russian servicemen drive Iskander-M missile launchers during the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in Kaliningrad, Russia May 9, 2019.
(photo credit: VITALY NEVAR/REUTERS)

Russian troops have depleted 60 percent of their stockpiles of high-precision weapons, a representative of Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate (GUR), Vadym Skibitsky, told Radio Liberty Crimea.

"According to our data regarding Russia's high-precision weapons, about 60 percent of the stockpile has already been used. For some types, that number is as high as 70 percent," Skibitsky said.

"About 60 percent of the stockpile has already been used. For some types, that number is as high as 70 percent."

Vadym Skibitsky

Russia cannot replenish its reserves as quickly as the Soviet Union once did, a representative of Ukraine's defense ministry added.

"They do not have the capacity for rapid production of high-precision weapons, especially when you take into account the economic sanctions, political sanctions imposed on Russia, which do not allow the large-scale use of foreign-made components during production," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed in a statement in mid-March.

"We believe that the sanctions are part of this because it's harder for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to get the kinds of components that make up precision-guided munitions and his defense industrial base is having trouble keeping up with that." 

Sanctions

Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has previously released multiple intelligence reports describing how sanctions have raised the cost of war materials and labor and prevented Russia from importing electronics key to the production of modern weapons.

The GUR has said that Russian surface-to-air missiles, tanks and shipyard production have been hindered by these restrictions. 

"We do assess that they [Russia] are running through their precision-guided missiles at a pretty fast clip," said Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby.

"We know that in Mariupol for instance, their use of munitions has migrated from almost all precision-guided to a significant number of what we would call dumb bombs, non-precision-guided munitions."

"Due to the fact that the enemy used almost the entire set of cruise missiles of the 'Kalibr' and 'Iskander' tactical missile systems during the first twenty days of the operation, he continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on infrastructure and housing neighborhoods of large cities using indiscriminate weapons," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.



Tags Russia ukraine missiles Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by