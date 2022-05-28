Russian troops depleted 60 percent of missile stockpiles - GUR

Russian troops have depleted 60 percent of their stockpiles of high-precision weapons, a representative of Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate (GUR), Vadym Skibitsky, told Radio Liberty Crimea.

"According to our data regarding Russia's high-precision weapons, about 60 percent of the stockpile has already been used. For some types, that number is as high as 70 percent," Skibitsky said.

Russia cannot replenish its reserves as quickly as the Soviet Union once did, a representative of Ukraine's defense ministry added.

"They do not have the capacity for rapid production of high-precision weapons, especially when you take into account the economic sanctions, political sanctions imposed on Russia, which do not allow the large-scale use of foreign-made components during production," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed in a statement in mid-March.

"We believe that the sanctions are part of this because it's harder for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to get the kinds of components that make up precision-guided munitions and his defense industrial base is having trouble keeping up with that."

Sanctions

Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has previously released multiple intelligence reports describing how sanctions have raised the cost of war materials and labor and prevented Russia from importing electronics key to the production of modern weapons.

The GUR has said that Russian surface-to-air missiles, tanks and shipyard production have been hindered by these restrictions.

"We do assess that they [Russia] are running through their precision-guided missiles at a pretty fast clip," said Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby.

"We know that in Mariupol for instance, their use of munitions has migrated from almost all precision-guided to a significant number of what we would call dumb bombs, non-precision-guided munitions."

"Due to the fact that the enemy used almost the entire set of cruise missiles of the 'Kalibr' and 'Iskander' tactical missile systems during the first twenty days of the operation, he continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on infrastructure and housing neighborhoods of large cities using indiscriminate weapons," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.