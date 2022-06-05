The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations end with pageant through London

Ed Sheeran and more than 100 "national treasures" will join military bands, performers and dancers in the parade through the capital.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 5, 2022 13:19
A screen in Piccadilly Circus shows a photograph of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth along with the Platinum Jubilee emblem to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the monarch’s accession to the throne in London, on February 6, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM NICHOLSON)
A screen in Piccadilly Circus shows a photograph of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth along with the Platinum Jubilee emblem to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the monarch’s accession to the throne in London, on February 6, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM NICHOLSON)

Britain's four days of Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne conclude on Sunday with a pageant through central London, and with tens of thousands of people expected to take part in nationwide street parties.

Singer Ed Sheeran and more than 100 "national treasures" ranging from former soccer player Gary Lineker to children's TV puppet Basil Brush will join military bands, performers and dancers in the parade through the capital.

The procession, which will follow a similar route the 96-year-old took on her coronation day in 1953, aims to evoke the different decades of her record-breaking reign.

There were will also be a series of "Big Jubilee Lunches" across Britain, with an estimated 16,000 street parties, and some 600 also being held across the globe, including in Canada, Brazil, New Zealand, Japan and South Africa.

The final day of festivities comes after her son and heir Prince Charles, 73, paid a personal tribute to his mother at a glittering pop concert outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday night. 

MEMBERS OF the Royal Guard take part in the Trooping the Color parade at Buckingham Palace, during celebrations for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, in London, yesterday. (credit: REUTERS/CHRIS JACKSON) MEMBERS OF the Royal Guard take part in the Trooping the Color parade at Buckingham Palace, during celebrations for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, in London, yesterday. (credit: REUTERS/CHRIS JACKSON)

"You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver. That is why we are here," Charles said in his message to the queen, who was at her Windsor Castle residence outside London. 

"You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us, for these 70 years," Charles added, referring to the queen as "mummy" at an event which began with a pre-recorded comic sketch of the 96-year-old monarch having tea with Paddington Bear.

JUBILEE EVENTS

Saturday's concert was among a number of Jubilee events that Elizabeth has missed because of "episodic mobility problems," which have recently caused her to cancel engagements.

Elizabeth ascended the throne aged 25 on the death of her father, George VI, in 1952, inheriting dominion over a Britain still emerging from the ravages of World War Two and with Winston Churchill as prime minister.

In total, there have been 14 UK prime ministers and 14 US presidents during her reign; the Berlin Wall rose and fell; Britain joined and left the European Union; and her nation's own once-mighty empire disintegrated, replaced by a Commonwealth of 54 nations.

Elizabeth was instrumental in creating the latter and many regard its success as her greatest achievement.

"You continue to make history," said Charles, adding that his father, Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99 after more than seven decades by the queen's side, would have enjoyed the show.

"You continue to make history."

Charles, Prince of Wales

The four days of celebrations to mark the monarch's seven decades as queen began on Thursday with a military parade and a Royal Air Force flypast, and with a National Service of Thanksgiving on Friday.

Opinion polls suggest a comfortable majority of Britons believe the monarchy should remain and a recent Ipsos survey found nine out of 10 respondents supported her.



Tags United Kingdom London Queen Elizabeth
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
2

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
3

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
4

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
5

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by