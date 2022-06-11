The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US officials visit region to 'deepen US cooperation with Israel and the PA'

The visit comes two days after the State Department signaled that it upgraded its Jerusalem office to the Palestinians, without opening a consulate in Israel’s capital.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: JUNE 11, 2022 20:41
Palestinian President Abbas meets with the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Leaf in Ramallah, June 11, 2022 (photo credit: PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT OFFICE (PPO)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Palestinian President Abbas meets with the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Leaf in Ramallah, June 11, 2022
(photo credit: PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT OFFICE (PPO)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

WASHINGTON - Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf will travel to Israel and the West Bank from Saturday until Tuesday “to consult with Israeli and Palestinian partners on a range of priorities,” the State Department announced.

These priorities will include “deepening bilateral US cooperation with both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Israeli-Palestinian relations and US support for a two-state solution, deterring Iran’s aggressive regional activities, and support for Israel’s integration into the broader Middle East region,” the statement reads.

According to the State Department, in addition to meeting Israeli and Palestinian leaders, Assistant Secretary Leaf will meet with representatives of Israeli and Palestinian civil society. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr and NSC Director for Israel and Palestinian Affairs Cynthia Cook will join Leaf.

The visit comes two days after the State Department signaled that it upgraded its Jerusalem office to the Palestinians, without opening a consulate in Israel’s capital.

The Palestinian Affairs Unit, which operates within the US Embassy to Israel since it moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, changed its name to the “US Office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem” on Twitter.

Palestinian President Abbas meets with the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Leaf in Ramallah, June 11, 2022 (credit: PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT OFFICE (PPO)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Palestinian President Abbas meets with the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Leaf in Ramallah, June 11, 2022 (credit: PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT OFFICE (PPO)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

An embassy spokesperson said that “the name change was done to better align with State Department nomenclature.”

But the statement indicated that this was more than a name change, with the spokesperson saying there is a “new OPA reporting structure... designed to strengthen our diplomatic reporting and public diplomacy engagement. The OPA operates under the auspices of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, and reports on substantive matters directly to the Near Eastern Affairs Bureau in the State Department. It continues to be led in Jerusalem by the chief of the office, George Noll.”

The change comes as the US has sought to re-open its consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem, but Israel has remained steadfast in its opposition to the move, which the government has argued undermines its sovereignty in its capital.

The Palestinian Affairs Unit was previously a US consulate in Jerusalem, which was closed when president Donald Trump moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem in 2018. Its functions and staff are mostly the same as that of the consulate.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report



Tags Palestinian Authority Ramallah US Israel Middle East state department
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
3

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
4

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by