Nightclub shooting: At least 2 dead, 4 injured in Indiana

At least two people are dead and four others injured after a shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana, United States media reported Sunday afternoon.

The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 1:00 am on Sunday. According to reports, a 34-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds and were rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police tape is pictured at a crime scene after a deadly mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, June 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BASTIAAN SLABBERS)

As of Sunday afternoon, another victim was in critical condition and three others had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooter's motive remains unknown.

US mass shootings on the rise

Late last month, an 18-year-old man opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers.

The massacre in Uvalde and a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York that left 10 people dead, have prompted new efforts in US Congress to enact stricter federal gun control laws.

This is a developing story.