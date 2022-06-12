The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Nightclub shooting: At least 2 dead, 4 injured in Indiana

A 34-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the hospital following a 1:00 am nightclub shooting.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 12, 2022 23:20
A man inspects a handgun inside of the Beretta booth during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, US, April 28, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON/FILE PHOTO)
A man inspects a handgun inside of the Beretta booth during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, US, April 28, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON/FILE PHOTO)

At least two people are dead and four others injured after a shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana, United States media reported Sunday afternoon. 

The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 1:00 am on Sunday. According to reports, a 34-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds and were rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police tape is pictured at a crime scene after a deadly mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, June 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BASTIAAN SLABBERS) Police tape is pictured at a crime scene after a deadly mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, June 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BASTIAAN SLABBERS)

As of Sunday afternoon, another victim was in critical condition and three others had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooter's motive remains unknown. 

US mass shootings on the rise

Late last month, an 18-year-old man opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers. 

The massacre in Uvalde and a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York that left 10 people dead, have prompted new efforts in US Congress to enact stricter federal gun control laws.

This is a developing story. 



