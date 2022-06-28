Amazon places purchase limit on emergency contraceptive pills

Amazon.com Inc has placed a temporary purchase limit of three units per week on emergency contraceptive pills, the company said on Tuesday.

The move comes days after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.

Women with unwanted pregnancies in the country now may face the choice of traveling to another state where the procedure remains legal and available, buying abortion pills online, or having a potentially dangerous illegal abortion.

The court's ruling led to a temporary spike in demand for over-the-counter emergency contraceptive pills, known as Plan B, which are taken within days of sexual intercourse.

Other companies

Pharmacy chain CVS Health Corp. on Tuesday said it was in the process of removing the purchase limits over the next 24 hours, which it had implemented earlier following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Walgreens Boots Alliance said it had no purchase limit in place for Plan B pills at this time.