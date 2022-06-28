The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Amazon places purchase limit on emergency contraceptive pills

The court's ruling led to a temporary spike in demand for over-the-counter emergency contraceptive pills, known as Plan B, which are taken within days of sexual intercourse.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 28, 2022 23:43
An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020 (photo credit: LEE SMITH / REUTERS)
Amazon.com Inc has placed a temporary purchase limit of three units per week on emergency contraceptive pills, the company said on Tuesday.

The move comes days after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.

Women with unwanted pregnancies in the country now may face the choice of traveling to another state where the procedure remains legal and available, buying abortion pills online, or having a potentially dangerous illegal abortion.

The court's ruling led to a temporary spike in demand for over-the-counter emergency contraceptive pills, known as Plan B, which are taken within days of sexual intercourse.

Other companies

Pharmacy chain CVS Health Corp. on Tuesday said it was in the process of removing the purchase limits over the next 24 hours, which it had implemented earlier following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Amazon logo (credit: REUTERS/ DADO RUVIC)Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Amazon logo (credit: REUTERS/ DADO RUVIC)

Walgreens Boots Alliance said it had no purchase limit in place for Plan B pills at this time.



