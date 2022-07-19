The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run, promises no Iran Deal at Christian Zionist rally

"If this president signs any sort of [Iran nuclear] deal, I'll make you a promise: The next president will shred it on her first day in office," said Haley.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 19, 2022 12:00

Updated: JULY 19, 2022 12:38
THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018. (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
(photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley hinted that she would become a candidate for the 2024 US presidential elections, during a speech she made late Monday night at Christians United for Israel's (CUFI) 17th annual Washington Summit.

"If this president signs any sort of [Iran nuclear] deal, I'll make you a promise: The next president will shred it on her first day in office," Haley said near the end of her speech at the event, entitled A Night to Honor Israel. "Just saying, sometimes it takes a woman," she told the cheering crowd.

No Iran deal

"If it ever looks like Iran is getting to a nuclear weapon, we must act, and we must act swiftly and decisively," said Haley. "Our national security depends on keeping the bomb away from Iran, and if America won't, then Israel must, and we should help them. At the minimum, we should give Israel everything it needs to defend itself and destroy Iran's nuclear program."

Haley criticized US President Joe Biden's administration for its efforts to negotiate with Iran and come to a compromise with the regime on its pursuit of nuclear weapons. 

"Due to America's weakness, Iran is in the strongest position it's ever been. Everyone knows what Iran wants. It wants nuclear weapons, it wants ballistic missiles to carry those nuclear weapons, and it wants to use those missiles and nukes to destroy both Israel and America," said Haley. "The president is desperate to get back into the Iran nuclear deal. He's made that clear, and he's said he'll do almost anything to get the ayatollahs to sign on the dotted line."

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (L) and former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman in 'The Abraham Accords' (credit: CAYLAN CROUCH)Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (L) and former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman in 'The Abraham Accords' (credit: CAYLAN CROUCH)

"If this president signs any sort of [Iran nuclear] deal, I'll make you a promise: The next president will shred it on her first day in office."

Nikki Haley

American weakness led to the Ukraine war

Haley asserted that Iran and North Korea, China and Russia had been emboldened by perceptions of US weakness over its failures during its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"When America is weak, evil reigns," said Haley. "If America hadn't failed so miserably in Afghanistan, there never would have been a war in Ukraine."

Early in her speech, Haley shifted from a discussion of Israel to "another nation on our hearts," Ukraine. She castigated Russia for conduct in the Russia-Ukraine War, such as deporting Ukrainian children into Russia and the deaths of whole families.

"The war in Ukraine is a reminder that evil is real, and it needs to be confronted," said Haley.

Haley praised Israel for being a refuge for Ukrainian Jews fleeing the war, also noting that one lesson from the conflict in Ukraine was that "when people have a land to call home, their love and pride of country make it easier for themselves to defend themselves from their enemies."

Then-US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley addresses the 2017 AIPAC policy conference in Washington. (credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS)Then-US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley addresses the 2017 AIPAC policy conference in Washington. (credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS)

"We used to have that love of country, that used to be us," the former ambassador to the UN added, referring to the US.

Biden's trip to the Middle East

Haley also criticized Biden's conduct during his recent trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia. She said that Biden was too reluctant in committing to the idea that the US would use military force to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons if diplomacy failed. She said it sounded like a bluff and was embarrassing. 

The former governor of South Carolina decried the Biden administration's decision to give financial aid to the Palestinian Authority, which she said was paying the family of terrorists, thereby using US tax dollars to attack its ally. Haley noted that most of the monetary aid would go to "straight-up antisemitic terrorist front group" UNRWA, which she described as one of the worst branches of the UN. Haley reminded the conference that she had convinced former president Donald Trump to defund UNRWA, and called to disassociate with it. 

Haley said that Biden's approach to Saudi Arabia had mixed messages, and was disrupting the diplomatic advances in the region.

"The Ayatollahs' number one fear is America, Saudi Arabia and Israel working together," she said.

"When America is weak, evil reigns."

Nikki Haley

Pastor John Hagee pictured next to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. (credit: OREN COHEN VIA CUFI)Pastor John Hagee pictured next to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. (credit: OREN COHEN VIA CUFI)

What is Christians United for Israel?

CUFI's 17th annual Washington Summit had several high-profile American and Israeli speakers besides Haley. American pastor and founder of CUFI John Hagee and Israeli Ambassador to Israel Michael Herzog also spoke at the event. Bahrain's Ambassador to the US Shaikh Abdulla Bin Rashid Al Khalifa and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz had recorded messages played at the conference.

CFUI says that it has over 10 million members in its Christian Zionist organization, whose mission is educating and promoting the defense of Israel and the Jewish people.

In 2014, Pew Research Center found in a survey that 72% of white Christian evangelical protestants sympathized most with Israel in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and 64% said that the US should support Israel if it were to strike Iranian nuclear facilities. 

A 2021 Pew survey found that 24% of US adults described themselves as evangelical Christians. The same year a Gallup found that 36% of Americans identified as evangelical Christians.

If Haley would join the race for the Republican candidate for US president in 2024, she would compete with other popular hypothetical candidates, such as Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.


Tags Elections saudi arabia Nikki Haley Christians United for Israel Christian Zionism usa Biden administration Ukraine-Russia War Biden's visit to Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
3

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
4

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.
5

President Biden is plagued by ageism in the media - analysis

US President Joe Biden attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by