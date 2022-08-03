The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Armenian soldier killed, 8 injured in clashes with Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani forces reportedly used grenade launchers and UAVs to attack their forces near the line of contact.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: AUGUST 3, 2022 17:20
An Azeri soldier and police officer talk as they stand guard at the Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan, December 21, 2020 (photo credit: AZIZ KARIMOV/REUTERS)
An Azeri soldier and police officer talk as they stand guard at the Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan, December 21, 2020
(photo credit: AZIZ KARIMOV/REUTERS)

One soldier from the defense force of the de-facto Artsakh Republic was killed and eight others were injured in clashes with Azerbaijani forces in the north-western part of the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Wednesday, according to the Artsakh Defense Army.

The Republic of Artsakh is a de facto republic internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. In 2020, the area where the republic is situated was recaptured by Azerbaijan.

According to the Artsakh Defense Army, Azerbaijani forces used grenade launchers and UAVs to attack their forces near the line of contact.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claimed that Armenia-affiliated forces fired at Azerbaijani positions in the Lachin district, killing one Azerbaijani soldier, on Wednesday morning.

Lachin links the Nagorno-Karabakh region with Armenia and is under the supervision of Russian peacekeeping forces. During an extraordinary session of the Armenia Security Council on Tuesday, it was reported that the Azerbaijani side presented a demand to organize traffic between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh through a new route outside the Lachin Corridor.

RUSSIAN PEACEKEEPING troops patrol near the border with Armenia, following a deal to end the military conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, in 2020. (credit: REUTERS/FRANCESCO BREMBATI) RUSSIAN PEACEKEEPING troops patrol near the border with Armenia, following a deal to end the military conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, in 2020. (credit: REUTERS/FRANCESCO BREMBATI)

On Wednesday, the secretary of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, rejected the demand by Azerbaijan, saying that no work has been done on such a plan and no agreement has been reached on the matter, making the demand "illegitimate." In an interview with Al Jazeera in June, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had called demands for a corridor outside the Lachin area a "red line."

Azerbaijan says Armenia not fulfilling ceasefire obligations

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday that Armenia has not fulfilled its obligations assumed under the ceasefire reached between the two countries after the Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020, stressing that Armenian forces and forces affiliated with the country had agreed to leave the area, but had not done so.

"The bloody incident that took place on August 3 once again demonstrates that Armenia grossly violated the tripartite agreement, and at the same time undermined the efforts towards the normalization of relations between the two states. This is also an indicator of Armenia's disrespect for the efforts of international mediators," said the Foreign Ministry, placing "the entire responsibility of the incident" on the political and military leadership of Armenia.

Tensions continue between countries

On Monday, the Artsakh Defense Army claimed that Azerbaijani forces attempted to cross the line of contact from the north and northwest and that its forces had prevented the attempt. One soldier from the Artsakh Defense Army was injured in the incident.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that it had recorded three violations of the ceasefire by Azerbaijani forces within a 24-hour period.

In June, a series of clashes were reported by both Azerbaijani and Armenian authorities near the border between the two countries.



