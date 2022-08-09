UNSC must condemn Palestinian Islamic Jihad as terror group, US says

The United Nations Security Council must condemn the Palestinian Islamic Jihad as a terror group, particularly given that it is an Iranian proxy group that has persistently attacked innocent civilians, United States Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"This Council should be able to come together and unconditionally repudiate the terrorism of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, whose reckless actions have put the lives of civilians, on both sides, at risk," Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UNSC during a special emergency meeting it held on the Gaza violence over the weekend between the IDF and the Islamic Jihad.

"Their actions must be condemned by all countries in no uncertain terms. And no country should be expected to tolerate or passively accept such brazen attacks on its civilians," she said.

The meeting was held even though an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire, created with the help of the UN, the US and Qatar, had been in effect since late Sunday night.

Thomas-Greenfield recalled that her country and many other nations had already designated the Islamic Jihad as a terror group.

Members of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement at a gathering for Islamic Jihad commander Khaled Mansour, who was killed on the first day of ''Operation Breaking Dawn'', in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on August 8, 2022. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

'It is also an Iranian proxy group, which has conducted attacks against innocent civilians for years. It is telling that Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders were in Tehran the last several days while the people they claim to be protecting were left in harm’s way.

'I would also note that it was the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, not Israel, that held up agreement on a ceasefire designated to save lives and resume shipments into Gaza, callously prolonging these hostilities," she charged.

Thomas-Greenfield also commended the efforts of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, explaining that his efforts "ultimately prevented further casualties and suffering."

She added that the fully supports "Israel’s right to defend its people against terrorist threats, including from rocket fire aimed at civilians or without regard to them."

Many of the countries that spoke condemned Israel's actions against the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, including its pre-emptive strike on Friday, in which the IDF killed senior Islamic Jihad commander Tayseer al-Jaabari. At issue in particular, was the death of 46 Palestinians during the two-day conflict, which the IDF called Operation Breaking Dawn and which it said was specifically targeted against Islamic Jihad militants and infrastructure. Israel has said that some 21 of those killed were Islamic Jihad operatives.

The Islamic Jihad, in turn, launched 1,100 rockets against Israeli towns and cities of which 200 backfired into Gaza, killing civilians including four children.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said that Israel's killing of Tayseer al-Jaabari, as well as its fatal strike against Islamic Jihad commander Khaled Mansour, was comparable to the US targeted killing the previous week of Al-Qaeda's leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan.

Thomas Greenfield said that the US was "deeply saddened by reports of civilian casualties," adding that their deaths should be "thoroughly investigated."

She cautioned, however, against jumping to conclusions.

"Just one example, Israel was originally blamed for an attack that inflicted civilian casualties in Jabaliya refugee camp. It now appears to have been caused by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket. So let us be sure to follow the facts and see where they lead us."

British Ambassador to the UN James Kariuki also spoke strongly in defense of Israel. "We strongly condemn the firing of over 1,100 rockets at civilians by Islamic Jihad, and the ongoing campaign of terror attacks by the group, which has resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians, Israelis and Palestinians alike.

"As my Foreign Secretary has been clear, the UK stands by Israel and its right to defend itself in the face of such terrorism and violence," Kariuki said.