United flight to Tel Aviv delayed due to fictitious curfew - report

The airline claimed that the delay was due to a curfew in Tel Aviv. Ultimately, passengers wishing to visit or return to Israel were left frustrated and confused.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 7, 2022 05:26

Updated: AUGUST 7, 2022 06:22
A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN)
A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN)

A United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv meant to take off Saturday night was delayed for 24 hours due to a purported "curfew in Tel Aviv," Israeli media source N12 reports.

"They probably realized that it is better to blame an imaginary curfew so that they are not obligated to compensate [us for the long delay]."

Israeli passenger on the grounded United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv

The flight, designated United Airlines flight 84 (UA 84), was scheduled to come in amid the IDF's ongoing Operation Breaking Dawn, during which Israel has been exchanging rocket fire with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza. Over 350 rockets have been launched at numerous Israeli targets since Friday, including Tel Aviv.

The flight crew announced that "the pilot refuses to fly at this stage," after passengers pressed questions about the alleged curfew, as confirmed by footage shared on social media by Gil Eyal, one of the delayed passengers.

According to Eyal on Twitter, United told him that it was due to a curfew.

The delay itself was confirmed by flight tracker Flightview, with the flight having been rescheduled for Sunday morning EST. However, a reason for the delay was not listed.

The Jerusalem Post has reached out to United Airlines for comment.

What curfew?

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022. (credit: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/GETTY IMAGES) A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022. (credit: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)

Israel's Home Front Command does restrict public activity during periods of heavy rocket fire. However, the restrictions are usually focused on school and workplace attendance or social gatherings of ten people or more. 

While citizens of some town in southern Israel have been advised to stay inside and avoid large gatherings during Operation Breaking Dawn, there have been no government-mandated curfews instituted due to rocket fire.

An Israeli passenger told N12, United claimed "that there was a curfew on flights to Tel Aviv. They probably realized that it is better to blame an imaginary curfew so that they are not obligated to compensate [us for the long delay]."

Further details are unavailable at this time.

This is a developing story



