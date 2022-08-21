The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Man arrested for vandalizing Atlanta's rainbow crosswalk with swastika

The vandalization was accompanied by a homophobic slur and took place on the rainbow crosswalk in midtown Atlanta, which has become a symbol of LGBTQ+ pride.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 21, 2022 14:30
A rainbow crosswalk in Seattle, similar to the one in Atlanta, Georgia. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A rainbow crosswalk in Seattle, similar to the one in Atlanta, Georgia.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A man was arrested for vandalizing Atlanta's iconic rainbow crosswalks with swastika graffiti, following a standoff with a SWAT team at an apartment, local media reported.

Reports citing police indicate that the man responsible, who has not been identified, may have also sprayed a swastika on a Federal Reserve building nearby.

Reports citing police indicate that the man responsible, who has not been identified, may have also sprayed a swastika on a Federal Reserve building nearby.

The swastika and slurs were removed relatively quickly from the rainbow crosswalk thanks to the Atlanta police and Transportation Department.

The arrest also happened after an effort was launched to track down the culprit, with $2,000 rewards being offered for information leading to their arrest and conviction.

Protecting Atlanta's rainbow crosswalk

Following the acts of vandalism, police patrols of the crosswalks have been increased and more effort will be done to monitor security camera footage of the area.



