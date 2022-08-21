Man arrested for vandalizing Atlanta's rainbow crosswalk with swastika

A man was arrested for vandalizing Atlanta's iconic rainbow crosswalks with swastika graffiti, following a standoff with a SWAT team at an apartment, local media reported.

The vandalization was accompanied by a homophobic slur and took place on the rainbow crosswalk in midtown Atlanta, which has become a symbol of LGBTQ+ pride.

Reports citing police indicate that the man responsible, who has not been identified, may have also sprayed a swastika on a Federal Reserve building nearby.

Thank you @Atlanta_Police and @ATLDOT for working together to quickly remove the vandalism from our beloved rainbow crosswalk in Midtown. There is no place for hate in our city. https://t.co/AF9ox7W9pp pic.twitter.com/gEwgNKSDZV — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) August 18, 2022

The swastika and slurs were removed relatively quickly from the rainbow crosswalk thanks to the Atlanta police and Transportation Department.

The arrest also happened after an effort was launched to track down the culprit, with $2,000 rewards being offered for information leading to their arrest and conviction.

Protecting Atlanta's rainbow crosswalk

Following the acts of vandalism, police patrols of the crosswalks have been increased and more effort will be done to monitor security camera footage of the area.