Iran deal: Israel urges France not to cave to Tehran on terms

Defense Minister Benny Gantz told 103 FM radio on Monday that he was “very worried” the deal would be revived, particularly given that it does not do enough to prevent Iran from enriching uranium and that it allows for resources to enter Iran that will help it strengthen its military might.

US President Joe Biden has sought to revive the deal with the help of the European Union, which has held indirect talks between Washington and Tehran.

Israel is braced for the EU’s efforts to be successful, Gantz said, explaining that it is preparing its abilities and “capability for self-defense and [military] action in case we need it.”

The deal’s revival would increase the likelihood of a military engagement between Israel and Iran, Gantz said.

“Israel will have to hold a discussion on how we live with the deal,” said Gantz, adding that Israel knows how to defend itself by itself.”

He noted that Israel was also strengthening its regional alliances.

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about Iran on Monday.

“Iran cannot be allowed to endlessly buy time and receive more concessions while it advances its nuclear program and spreads terror worldwide,” Lapid told Macron.

Israel would not be obligated by such an agreement, he said, adding that, “Israel will continue to do everything to prevent Iran from attaining a nuclear capability.”

Lapid has urged Macron to clarify to the Iranians that further concessions would not be possible.

What are Israel's concerns with Iran?

Lapid also warned that the offer to the Iranians has elements that differ from the original JCPOA and which “pave the way for significant investment to flow into Iran’s terrorist network and to strengthening the Iranian military,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The conversation came one day after Biden spoke with Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the Iran deal. Lapid also spoke with Scholz about the deal last week.

After 16 months of fitful, indirect US-Iranian talks, with European Union officials shuttling between the sides, a senior EU official said on August 8 it had laid down a “final” offer and expected a response within a “very, very few weeks.”

Iran last week responded to the EU’s text with “additional views and considerations,” while calling on Washington to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday he hoped the United States would respond positively as early as this week to the bloc’s proposal. Tehran had given a “reasonable” response to it, he said.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, said Tehran wanted a sustainable deal that would preserve Tehran’s legitimate rights and accused the United States of foot dragging.

“The Americans are procrastinating and there is inaction from the European sides... America and Europe need an agreement more than Iran,” Kanaani told a news conference.

“Until we agree on all issues, we cannot say that we have reached a complete agreement.”

One issue that has complicated matters is the possibility of a prisoner exchange. The United States has repeatedly called on Tehran to release several Iranian-Americans held in Iran on security charges. Iran has demanded several Iranians detained on charges linked to US sanctions to be freed.

“We emphasize that the exchange of prisoners with Washington is a separate issue and it has nothing to do with the process of negotiations to revive the 2015 pact,” Kanaani said, adding that Tehran was ready to swap prisoners.

“We seek a good agreement which would guarantee Iran’s national interests and would be long-lasting... we won’t be bitten twice,” Kanaani said.

Reuters contributed to this report.