Republican Lavern Spicer compares Biden speech to Hitler, KKK

Spicer alluded that Biden's speech is comparable to some who "put on a white hood and burned a cross last night," most likely a reference to the KKK.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2022 11:57
US President Joe Biden, protected by bulletproof glass, delivers remarks on what he calls the "continued battle for the Soul of the Nation" in front of Independence Hall at Independence National Historical Park, Philadelphia, US, September 1, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden, protected by bulletproof glass, delivers remarks on what he calls the "continued battle for the Soul of the Nation" in front of Independence Hall at Independence National Historical Park, Philadelphia, US, September 1, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Republican Lavern Spicer, who ran for election to the US House to represent Florida's 24th Congressional District, compared US President Joe Biden's Thursday speech to Hitler on Friday.

"Replace “MAGA REPUBLICANS” with “JEWS” in Biden’s speech last night and you have a Hitler speech word-for-word," Spicer said, referring to Biden's speech delivered from Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

Biden accused lawmakers and others devoted to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda led by former US President Trump as willing to overturn democratic elections, ignore the Constitution and "determined to take this country backward" to a time without rights to abortion, privacy, contraception or same-sex marriage.

Biden was specific about the threats inside America’s borders, saying that his political rivals had formed a party of extremism, threatening the democratic traditions debated and adopted at Independence Hall almost 250 years ago.

Earlier, Spicer alluded that Biden's speech is comparable to some who "put on a white hood and burned a cross last night," most likely a reference to the KKK.

Spicer later called Republicans to action, stating in a tweet on Friday that "Biden’s speech was a gift to every Republican and a STERN WARNING to VOTE in November because now we can all clearly see where this country is headed if we don’t stop him."

Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video on Twitter on Friday of US President Joe Biden giving a speech - but with a deepfake of Adolf Hitler's face.

The deepfake video also includes swastikas that were edited into the background.



