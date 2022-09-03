Republican Lavern Spicer compares Biden speech to Hitler, KKK

Republican Lavern Spicer, who ran for election to the US House to represent Florida's 24th Congressional District, compared US President Joe Biden's Thursday speech to Hitler on Friday.

"Replace “MAGA REPUBLICANS” with “JEWS” in Biden’s speech last night and you have a Hitler speech word-for-word," Spicer said, referring to Biden's speech delivered from Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

Replace “MAGA REPUBLICANS” with “JEWS” in Biden’s speech last night and you have a Hitler speech word-for-word. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) September 2, 2022

Biden accused lawmakers and others devoted to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda led by former US President Trump as willing to overturn democratic elections, ignore the Constitution and "determined to take this country backward" to a time without rights to abortion, privacy, contraception or same-sex marriage.

Biden was specific about the threats inside America’s borders, saying that his political rivals had formed a party of extremism, threatening the democratic traditions debated and adopted at Independence Hall almost 250 years ago.

Earlier, Spicer alluded that Biden's speech is comparable to some who "put on a white hood and burned a cross last night," most likely a reference to the KKK.

I’m as mad at Biden right now as if he’d put on a white hood and burned a cross last night. Which I’m sure he’s no stranger to doing‍♀️ — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) September 2, 2022

Spicer later called Republicans to action, stating in a tweet on Friday that "Biden’s speech was a gift to every Republican and a STERN WARNING to VOTE in November because now we can all clearly see where this country is headed if we don’t stop him."

Biden’s speech was a gift to every Republican and a STERN WARNING to VOTE in November, because now we can all clearly see where this country is headed if we don’t stop him. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) September 2, 2022

Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video on Twitter on Friday of US President Joe Biden giving a speech - but with a deepfake of Adolf Hitler's face.

The deepfake video also includes swastikas that were edited into the background.