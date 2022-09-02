The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
MTG posts video of Biden speech with deepfake of Hitler's face on Twitter

Greene also tweeted that "Joe Biden is Hitler," while also writing "#NaziJoe has to go."

By GADI ZAIG, REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 22:54

Updated: SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 23:02
US REPRESENTATIVE Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington last week. (photo credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)
Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video on Twitter on Friday of US President Joe Biden giving a speech - but with a deepfake of Adolf Hitler's face.

The deepfake video also includes swastikas that were edited into the background.

Anti-Defamation League Midwest Board Member Bradley Dlatt tweeted in response that Greene "should be expelled from Congress for this. Co-opting the imagery of a regime that murdered millions of Jews and other minorities is dangerous, highly offensive, ignorant, and wrong. This should be the end for MTG's career."

MTG posts video of Biden speech with deepfake of Hitler's face on Twitter. (credit: screenshot) MTG posts video of Biden speech with deepfake of Hitler's face on Twitter. (credit: screenshot)

What did Biden say in his speech?

Biden condemned "Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans", calling their "extremism" a threat to democracy in a speech on Thursday night, which Republicans have criticized as divisive.

Greene's response

In response to the speech, Marjorie Taylor Greene said that "Joe Biden just declared all of us enemies of the state. Biden is a danger to us all. Joe Biden MUST BE IMPEACHED!!" 

Greene followed up by tweeting that "Joe Biden is Hitler," while also writing "#NaziJoe has to go."

This is not the first time that Greene has called for Biden's impeachment on social media. Last year, she introduced a bill against Biden for "for abuse of power by enabling bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors."

Trump supporters don't threaten US, violence does, Biden says

Asked by a reporter at the White House on Friday whether he was referring to all Trump supporters, Biden said, "I don't consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country."

"Joe Biden just declared all of us enemies of the state. Biden is a danger to us all. Joe Biden MUST BE IMPEACHED!!"

Marjorie Taylor Greene

He added "I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, who fails to condemn violence when it's used, and refuses to acknowledge that an election has been won, insists on changing the way in which the rules, you count the votes, that is a threat to democracy."

US President Joe Biden, protected by bulletproof glass, delivers remarks on what he calls the ''continued battle for the Soul of the Nation'' in front of Independence Hall at Independence National Historical Park, Philadelphia, US. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST) US President Joe Biden, protected by bulletproof glass, delivers remarks on what he calls the ''continued battle for the Soul of the Nation'' in front of Independence Hall at Independence National Historical Park, Philadelphia, US. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Trump voters "weren't voting for attacking the capitol," Biden said. "They weren't voting for overruling elections."



Tags Adolf Hitler twitter Joe Biden social media Marjorie Taylor Greene
