The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Pakistan struggles to avert danger as floods rise, death toll tops 1,300

The floods have led to a growing humanitarian crisis, with officials especially concerned about the well-being of pregnant women and young mothers.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 11:47
A general view of the submerged houses, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Dera Allah Yar, District Jafferabad, Pakistan September 1, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
A general view of the submerged houses, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Dera Allah Yar, District Jafferabad, Pakistan September 1, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Pakistani authorities are struggling to prevent the country's biggest lake from bursting its banks and inundating nearby towns after unprecedented flooding, while the disaster management agency on Monday added further 24 fatalities to its death toll.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,314, including 458 children, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency said.

The floods have followed record-breaking summer temperatures and the government and the United Nations have both blamed climate change for the extreme weather and the devastation it has brought.

Authorities on Sunday breached Pakistan's largest freshwater lake, displacing up to 100,000 people from their homes in the hope of draining enough water to stop the lake from bursting its banks and swamping more densely populated areas.

But water levels in the lake, to the west of the Indus river in the southern province of Sindh, remain dangerously high.

Pakistan's national flag flatters during a ceremony to celebrate Pakistan's 75th Independence Day, at the Mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan, August 14, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)Pakistan's national flag flatters during a ceremony to celebrate Pakistan's 75th Independence Day, at the Mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan, August 14, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)

"The water level at Manchar lake has not come down," Jam Khan Shoro, the provincial minister for irrigation told Reuters.

He declined to say if another attempt to drain water from the lake would be made.

An ongoing humanitarian crisis

The floods have led to a growing humanitarian crisis, with officials especially concerned about the well-being of pregnant women and young mothers.

More than 100,000 pregnant women in badly affected Sindh province have been displaced by the floods, with only 891 making it to relief camps, according to data from the provincial government released on Tuesday.

The relief effort is a huge burden for an economy already needing help from the International Monetary Fund.

A delegation of three US lawmakers, who visited the flood-hit areas on Sunday to assess the damage and explore ways of assisting Pakistan in its recovery efforts, met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, his office said.

Sharif told the lawmakers that given the challenges and enormous resources involved in the reconstruction efforts, "continued support, solidarity and assistance from the international community were critical," the office said.

The United Nations has called for $160 million in aid to help the flood victims but Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the damage was far higher.

"The total damage is close to $10 billion, perhaps more," Ismail said in an interview with CNBC.

"Clearly it is not enough. In spite of meager resources Pakistan will have to do much of the heavy lifting."

Nevertheless, help kept pouring in with the foreign ministry reporting arrivals of relief flights on Monday from the United Nations and individual countries, including Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Elsewhere in the region, floods are also threatening crisis-hit Sri Lanka, while rains have disrupted life in India's technology hub, Bengaluru.

The northern summer is the rainy season across much of Asia.



Tags pakistan world news flood humanitarian aid
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
3

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by