Russia is losing ground in Ukraine, who will it blame? - analysis

Russia’s state media TASS had an interesting article on Sunday. The article quoted the head of the “Donetsk People's Republic,” a breakaway republic that Russia has recognized as a country, but which is actually part of Ukraine. The article claimed that Denis Pushilin, the head of the separatist area “said the situation along the combat line in the Donetsk People’s Republic is tense but the forces of the people’s militia hold it under control.”

In reality, Russia and pro-Moscow forces in the DPR have been seeing huge setbacks as a Ukrainian offensive pushes them back.

The point of the article appeared to be to highlight the failure of the DPR, this breakaway area that Moscow set up as a fake country. Moscow has used this separatist area to fight Ukraine and it has also used it to put on trial some foreign volunteers and Ukrainians Russia has captured.

The point here is that Russia has been trying to fight the war on Ukraine using other people, rather than Russians. Moscow has used the people of Donetsk to fight their fellow Ukrainians for years, going back to 2014. It was in 2014 when Russia first invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea and set up the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

"The situation of the frontline is tense but under control," the DPR head told TASS. The report also included a claim that DPR forces are “still in control of the airport, Pushilin said. He described some Ukrainian reports that [Kyiv’s] forces took the airport as false.” The pro-Russian forces complained about NATO-supplied equipment.

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/VIKTORIIA YAKYMENKO)

A disguised Russian retreat

A second article at Russia’s statement TASS also said that Russian troops were “regrouping” and “redeploying.” These are the propaganda terms used when an authoritarian regime is retreating.

"In order to achieve the declared goals of the special military operation for the liberation of Donbass, it was decided to regroup the Russian forces stationed near Balakleya and Izyum to boost efforts in the Donetsk direction," the Russians said. “According to the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, for that purpose, an operation of reorganizing and redeploying the Izyum-Balakleya grouping to the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been carried out in the past three days,” the report said.

Ukraine's successful counteroffensive

Overall the picture in Ukraine is one of a successful operation to push back the Russians.

In the last days of August, the Ukrainians launched a counter-offensive on the Kherson frontline near Mykolaiv. Then, a week later, Ukraine launched a second offensive in the area of Kharkiv. While it is not entirely clear how well the advances have gone on both fronts, the overall appearance of the offensives is that Ukraine has used a feint in the south to distract the Russians, while the main attack was in Kharkiv. Reports show the Russians being pushed back and numerous areas being liberated by Ukraine. But losses have been heavy. It remains to be seen if weapons supplied by the West, and advice and training, are paying off, and how Moscow will react.

Russia is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization this week alongside other authoritarian regimes. It won’t want to be seen as losing in Ukraine. However, if Moscow can blame its Ukrainian separatist partners for the failure and pretend that it is fighting the war with these proxies, then perhaps Russia can save face.

In general, Moscow has been reticent to commit huge numbers of troops and planes to Ukraine, preferring to fight an operation with one hand tied behind its back. This is because Russia wants to fight a war using other people and destroy Ukraine without having to sacrifice ordinary Russians and call into question Vladimir Putin’s leadership. In short, Russia wants an easy war where others pay the price for its policies.

What happens when the price begins to grow for Moscow and the humiliation grows?

Russia has already been pushed back on other frontlines since it began the invasion in February. At each turn for the worse for Moscow, the regime has shrugged off losses in equipment and carried out a few cruise missile strikes and then settled in for more attrition warfare. This shows that Moscow thinks time is on its side. It thinks that if it fights in Ukraine for years, as it did in Syria and other places, that somehow it will begin to win because the fighting is done on Ukrainian land. For instance, the large nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia has now been shut down. Clearly, Moscow’s goal is do war on the cheap; terrorize Ukraine, use proxies and minorities from Russia’s periphery to fight the war; and starve Ukraine of resources. For instance, Russia has tried to take over the grain trade and other resources.

It's unclear if Russia will react to the recent offensive by the Ukrainians. If it prefers to use the separatists and proxies to fight and then abandon them or blame them for the debacle then Moscow could be setting up a stratagem that enables it to save face by blaming others. If Russia feels that it is actually losing too much material it may respond with more attacks on Ukrainian cities. The question is whether NATO powers have no equipped Ukraine with the right weapons and defenses to stop any Russian reaction.