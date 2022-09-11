Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant halts operations - Energoatom

Operations at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine have been fully stopped, Energoatom, the state agency in charge of the plant, said on Sunday.

The agency said it had disconnected the sixth unit of the plant from the power grid.

Kyiv on Wednesday called for residents of Russian-occupied areas around the plant, Europe's largest, to evacuate for their own safety.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the nuclear plant, risking a nuclear disaster.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the surrounding area to be demilitarized.