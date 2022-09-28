Artemis I Rocket moon launch delayed by Hurricane Ian - NASA

The Artemis I Rocket and Spacecraft was rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the NASA space agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The decision was made based on the trajectory of Hurricane Ian, the space agency stated.

The hurricane that delayed the moon launch also left Cuba entirely without power and caused millions of people in Florida to evacuate.

What's next for the Artemis I Rocket?

Inspections of the rocket will be conducted by teams to determine a course of action for the next launch attempt, NASA said.

As part of the inspections, the rocket's core stage flight termination system batteries will be replaced and its system will be retested to make sure that the flight can be terminated in case of emergency.

Mankin torsos Zohar and Helga will take part in testing Israel's StemRad vests on NASA's Artemis I Mission (Illustrative). (credit: Jordon Huri/StemRad/NASA)

A report in early September stated that a fuel leak could have delayed Artemis's first launch until October.

Reuters contributed to this report.