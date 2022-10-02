The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Haiti confirms case of cholera, investigates suspected cases

Haiti's Health Ministry said in a statement that one case had been confirmed in the Port-au-Prince area and that there were suspect cases in the town of Cite Soleil outside the capital.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 2, 2022 22:37
Haitians protest over rising fuel prices during a nationwide strike, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 26, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/RALPH TEDY EROL)
Haitians protest over rising fuel prices during a nationwide strike, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 26, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RALPH TEDY EROL)

Haiti on Sunday said it has confirmed one case of cholera and was studying several suspected cases, signaling the return of the disease that killed some 10,000 people in a 2010 outbreak that has been blamed on a United Nations peacekeeping force.

Haiti's Health Ministry said in a statement that one case had been confirmed in the Port-au-Prince area and that there were suspect cases in the town of Cite Soleil outside the capital.

The ministry urged citizens to take sanitary measures such as washing hands and consuming clean drinking water to avoid catching the disease.

A new bout of cholera would be devastating for Haiti, where economic activity ground to a halt last month due to a gang blockade that has prevented fuel distribution, leading to shortages that have shuttered businesses and many hospitals.

Previous cases of Cholera

A man walks between road blocks set up by gangs after they waged intense gun battles, shuttering main avenues and a municipal market in the downtown area of the capital, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 27, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/RALPH TEDY EROL) A man walks between road blocks set up by gangs after they waged intense gun battles, shuttering main avenues and a municipal market in the downtown area of the capital, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 27, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/RALPH TEDY EROL)

The Pan American Health Organization in 2020 said Haiti had gone a year with no confirmed cases of cholera.

Troops from Nepal, where cholera is endemic, were in Haiti as part of a UN peacekeeping force established in 2004 after the overthrow of President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. The force size was increased after Haiti's 2010 earthquake.

The United Nations in 2016 apologized for the outbreak, without taking responsibility.

An independent panel appointed by then-UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon issued a 2011 report that did not determine conclusively how cholera was introduced to Haiti.

The panel members in 2013 independently published an article that concluded personnel associated with the UN peacekeeping mission were "the most likely source."



Tags United Nations health nepal disease Haiti
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by