Hadassah Medical Center makes Newsweek’s list of top cardiology centers

Newsweek magazine has selected the Cardiology and Oncology (Sherett Institute) Divisions of Hadassah Medical Center for their list of the best hospitals in the world specializing in various medical fields for 2022.

Hadassah Hospital's oncology unit is the only such unit in Israel that was eligible to make it to the list. Newsweek has also selected Hadassah Medical Center for the list of the world's smartest hospitals for 2023.

The magazine publishes a selection of 250 hospitals from around the world with the best departments in cardiology, oncology and other fields based on 40,000 recommendations from multiple medical professionals. They also held an international survey of hospital directors and health professionals.

Hadassah makes the list alongside many leading hospitals like the Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins in the United States, as well as many other large clinics around the world.

"The hospitals that appear on the list of the 'smartest' in the world are the ones that make the most correct and efficient use of the most advanced technologies," Newsweek magazine wrote. "The world's best smart hospitals rank medical centers in 28 countries, leading in their use of artificial intelligence, digital imaging telemedicine, robotics and electronic functions.

"Taking advantage of these new technologies not only improves hospital outcomes and efficiency but also positions hospitals as part of a broader ecosystem that aims to drive key processes in various areas of health such as disease prevention, population health and improved quality of life."

Hadassah Medical Center staff responses

"Hadassah has earned its name in Israel and around the world as a leading center of excellence, where first-class experts in the fields of medicine and science work, providing professional and humane medical care, leading in research and smart technological developments and training the next generation of physicians in Israel," Hadassah Director General Prof. Yoram Weiss said.

"The achievements that the magazine has chosen to honor vis-à-vis the great work at Hadassah - oncology, cardiology and the use of advanced technological systems - are a huge source of pride and a spotlight directed at only a small part of what happens here every day by Hadassah staff in all departments, for the future of medicine.

"The Sharett Institute of Oncology at Hadassah is proud to represent Israel in this distinguished list of the world's leading institutes in the field of oncology," Director of the Hadassah Division of Oncology Prof. Aharon Popovtzer said. "This choice made by leading physicians and patients expresses the recognition of our Institute's academic and clinical excellence.

"The Sharett Institute of Oncology excels in innovative treatments in all areas of oncology and radiation, in groundbreaking research and at the same time maintains empathic treatment and attitude toward our patients. This selection is a certificate of honor for all our divisions, including medical, nursing, radiation and supporting teams. We thank all the disciplines in the hospital who work with us in complete harmony."

"The choice of the Hadassah Cardiology Division is exciting and reflects extensive activity in all areas of cardiac medicine from innovative treatments, through groundbreaking research, to training the next generation of cardiologists from Israel and around the world," Director of the Hadassah Division of Cardiology Prof. Ofer Amir said. "These activities are part of a long tradition of extensive and magnificent work at Hadassah.

"We are proud to be included in Newsweek's distinguished list, along with the world's leading cardiac departments. It is undoubtedly a certificate of honor for the medical teamms, the nursing staff and all the supporters of the fight - in the cardiac division and in other hospital divisions that are tangential to us, every day, in patient treatment and saving lives."