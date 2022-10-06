US intelligence agencies believe that parts of the Ukrainian government approved the assassination attempt on the life of Russian ultra-nationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, according to the New York Times.

During the attack, Alexander Dugin's daughter Daria was killed, after the car she drove in exploded.

The US had no part in the attack and was not aware of the attempt on Dugin's life. Moreover, the US reprimanded Ukraine over this action, according to the New York Times.

The Ukrainian government denies any involvement with the assassination.

according to some intelligence assessments, Daria Dugin, who was also an ultra-nationalist activist, was in fact the target of the attack, and not a mistaken casualty as some believed.

Russian political scientist and ideologue Alexander Dugin attends a memorial service for his daughter Darya Dugina, who was killed in a car bomb attack, in Moscow, Russia August 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

It is unclear who authorized the operation, and whether or not President Volodymyr Zelensky was made aware of it.

Who is Alexander Dugin?

Alexander Dugin is considered to be one of the most influential anti-liberal and ultranationalist ideologues in Russia and a prominent supporter of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He has been an avid supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the past decade and some have called him "Putin's brain," though others have disputed his actual influence over President Putin.

Daria Dugin, who was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, was a pro-Kremlin publicist that shared her father's ideology and helped spread his worldview.