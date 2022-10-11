The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Sergei Lavrov: US de facto involved in Ukraine war

Lavrov also said on Tuesday that Russia will not turn down a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden at a forthcoming G20 meeting.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 11, 2022 13:42

Updated: OCTOBER 11, 2022 14:00
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, August 3, 2022. (photo credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, August 3, 2022.
(photo credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the United States had long been involved in the war in Ukraine.

"It seems to me that the Americans have been participating de facto in this war for a long time," Lavrov told Russian state television. "This war is being controlled by the Anglo-Saxons."

Lavrov said that officials including White House national security spokesman John Kirby had said the United States was open to talks but that Russia had refused.

"This war is being controlled by the Anglo-Saxons."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

"This is a lie," Lavrov said. "We have not received any serious offers to make contact."

Russia open to Putin meeting Biden at G20

Lavrov also said on Tuesday that Russia will not turn down a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden at a forthcoming G20 meeting and would consider the proposal if it receives one.

US President Joe Biden responds to a question about Ukraine during an event to announce his budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, March 28, 2022.

In an interview on state TV, Lavrov said officials including White House national security spokesman John Kirby had said the United States was open to talks but that Russia had refused.

"This is a lie," Lavrov said. "We have not received any serious offers to make contact."

"We have repeatedly said that we never refuse meetings. If there is a proposal, then we will consider it," Lavrov said.



