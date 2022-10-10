Israel condemns Russia's intense bombing of Ukraine alongside others

World leaders condemned Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday where at least 11 people were killed and 64 were wounded.

four regions had no electricity following the attacks - Lviv, Poltava, Sumy and Ternopil - the electricity supply had been partially disrupted in other parts of the country as well.

The German embassy in Kyiv was hit by the airstrikes, German media outlet Bild reported. However, the building has not been in use since the war broke out, the foreign ministry said.

Israel

Prime Minister Yair Lapid condemned the Russian missile onslaught on Ukraine on Monday, sending Israeli condolences to the families of the victims and the Ukrainian people.

"I strongly condemn the Russian attacks on the civilian population in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine," the Israeli prime minister said. "I send our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the Ukrainian people."

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply shocked" by Russia's most widespread air strikes since the start of the Ukraine war on Monday, a UN spokesman said.

"This constitutes another unacceptable escalation of the war and, as always, civilians are paying the highest price," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“Shocking and deadly attacks in cities across Ukraine, including in the capital. People on their way to work, parents taking their children to school. There is no excuse for this violence. Stop!” Humanitarian Coordinator of OCHA Ukraine, Denise Brown, said in a statement endorsed by the UN.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Lizz Truss condemned the appalling attacks on civilian areas in Kyiv and elsewhere after speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the phone. Truss stated that the attacks are a clear sign of Putin's desperation.

"Ukrainians are succeeding," the Prime Minister said in a tweet. "And Britain will stand right behind them as we continue to provide vital military aid in Ukraine's fight for freedom."

India

Even India, who has refrained from directly criticizing Russian actions since the Invasion of Ukraine began, is "deeply concerned" at the escalation of conflict in Ukraine, and willing to support all attempts at de-escalation, a spokesperson for the country's foreign ministry said on Monday.

"We reiterate that escalation of hostilities is in no one’s interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialog," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

United States

US President Joe Biden "strongly condemns Russia's missile strikes across Ukraine," according to a statement given on Monday. "Attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression."

Secretary of state Antony Blinken reiterated US support for Ukraine following the Kremlin’s "horrific strikes" on Monday after speaking with Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, stating that the US "will continue to provide unwavering economic, humanitarian, and security assistance so Ukraine can defend itself and take care of its people."

"Secretary of state Antony Blinken and I agreed that Russia must not get away with its inhumane missile attacks on Ukraine," Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement. "I raised a number of important issues, including the strengthening of Ukraine’s defense capabilities, new sanctions on Russia, and holding Moscow accountable for its terrorism."

NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned Russia's "horrific & indiscriminate" attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine following a talk with Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"NATO will continue supporting the brave Ukrainian people to fight back against the Kremlin's aggression for as long as it takes," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

