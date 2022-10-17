The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Inter-rebel clashes resume in northwest Syria after collapse of truce

Intense fighting raged near rugged terrain around Kafr Jana village in northern Aleppo where both sides sent reinforcements.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 17, 2022 16:18
Demonstrators hold a Syrian opposition flag during a protest against Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's comments on reconciliation of the opposition with the Syrian government, in the rebel-held city of Azaz, Syria August 12, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO)
Demonstrators hold a Syrian opposition flag during a protest against Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's comments on reconciliation of the opposition with the Syrian government, in the rebel-held city of Azaz, Syria August 12, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO)

Rival Syrian rebel groups in northwestern Syria resumed heavy clashes a day after a fragile truce ended five days of bloody fighting in the last remaining opposition enclave, residents and rebels said on Monday.

The main jihadist rebel group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), listed as terrorists by the United States, Turkey and others, forced factions from the Turkey-backed opposition National Army to accept a peace deal on Saturday that expanded its grip.

Both sides traded accusations that they had reneged on provisions of the Turkey-brokered deal, which pulls fighters from Afrin and other cities back to their respective frontlines and paves the way for a unified civilian administration.

Intense fighting raged near rugged terrain around Kafr Jana village in northern Aleppo where both sides sent reinforcements. Residents fear the jihadist group seeks to capture the strategic border city of Azaz, the administrative center of the mainstream Turkish-backed opposition government.

A commander in a mainstream faction that is staying on the sidelines who requested anonymity said the jihadist group was approaching the main Bab al Salamah border crossing with Turkey, northwest of Azaz.

A Turkish soldier waves a flag on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria January 28 ,2018. (credit: KHALIL ASHAWI / REUTERS) A Turkish soldier waves a flag on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria January 28 ,2018. (credit: KHALIL ASHAWI / REUTERS)

Infighting has weakened the Syrian opposition since the start of the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad in 2011. Their turf wars have helped Assad and his allies recover significant ground.

Western intelligence sources and rebels say HTS has long sought a wider economic and security role in areas in northern Syria beyond its stronghold in the heavily populated city of Idlib.

They say the goal of HTS leader Mohammad al Golani was to expand to other areas the civilian administration that now efficiently runs Idlib region's public services in an attempt to shed the militant image of the group, a former offshoot of the Syrian branch of al Qaeda.

"We are working for a project that serves everyone and the goals of the revolution that unites the liberated areas in one army and a joint administration that everyone participates in, civilians and areas," a senior Hayat Tahrir al Sham source told Reuters.



Tags Bashar Assad Syria Turkey jihadis Syrian Civil War Syria and Turkey
