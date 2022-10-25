The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian court upholds US basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence

The presiding judge said the verdict was upheld "without changes" except for the counting of time served in pre-trial detention as part of the sentence.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 16:03
A policeman removes the handcuffs from WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner in a courtroom prior to a hearing, in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, July 27, 2022. (photo credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS)
A policeman removes the handcuffs from WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner in a courtroom prior to a hearing, in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, July 27, 2022.
(photo credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS)

A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed US WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

Griner and her lawyers had asked for acquittal or at least a reduction in her sentence, which they said was disproportionate to the offense and at odds with Russian judicial practice.

The presiding judge said the verdict was upheld "without changes" except for the counting of time served in pre-trial detention as part of the sentence.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport, a week before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, and her case has inevitably been viewed in the context of the ensuing crisis in US-Russian relations.

The US chargee d'affaires in Moscow, Elizabeth Rood, who attended the hearing, called the sentence "excessive and disproportionate."

The state prosecutor said Griner's Aug. 4 sentence of nine years in a penal colony was "fair," but Alexander Boykov, one of her lawyers, told the court:

"No judge, hand on heart, will honestly say that Griner's nine-year sentence is in line with Russian criminal law."

"No judge, hand on heart, will honestly say that Griner's nine-year sentence is in line with Russian criminal law."

Alexander Boykov, one of Griner's lawyers

He listed a series of what he said were procedural flaws in Griner's conviction and requested an acquittal, but asked that "if the court wants to punish her, [it should] give her a new, 'fair' verdict and mitigate the punishment."

"The severity and cruelty of the sentence applied to Griner shocks people around the world," he said.

Brittney Griner's final statement

Permitted to make a final statement to the judges by live video link from her detention center in the town of Novoye Grishino, just outside Moscow, Griner said how stressful her eight-month detention and two trials had been.

"I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given," she said.

Griner apologized for what she said was an honest mistake, as she had at her original trial, saying: "I did not intend to do this," and asking the court to take into account the fact that she had pleaded guilty.

She has said she used medical cannabis to relieve the pain from a series of sports injuries. Both recreational and medicinal uses are prohibited in Russia.

Wearing a black and red lumberjack shirt over a black hooded top, the 32-year-old alternately sat or stood in her cell, sometimes with her head lowered, sometimes leaning against the white bars.

When asked if she had understood the verdict, she merely replied "Yes."



Tags marijuana Russia basketball court Trial nba
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by