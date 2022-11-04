The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Ukraine requests information on Russia-Iran weapons trade logistics

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine is seeking information on delivery points, warehouses and other infrastructure regarding the Russia-Iran weapons trade.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 4, 2022 00:42

Updated: NOVEMBER 4, 2022 00:43
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran, Iran, July 19, 2022 (photo credit: PRESIDENT WEBSITE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran, Iran, July 19, 2022
(photo credit: PRESIDENT WEBSITE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine (GUR) issued a public notice on its website Wednesday requesting information on logistical routes used to facilitate weapons trade between Russia and Iran.

Ukraine’s GUR is seeking information on delivery points, warehouses, railway stations and military officers involved in the Russia-Iran weapons trade.

“We remind you that all persons involved in the supply of Iranian weapons for use in the war against Ukraine violate international law and become complicit in crimes committed by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine,” the ministry stated.

Iranian drones in Ukraine

An Iranian drone flies over Kyiv during an attack on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (credit: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)An Iranian drone flies over Kyiv during an attack on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (credit: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Amid reports that Russia has been using Iran-made unmanned drones – Iran has exported thousands to Russia, per sources – to attack Ukrainian forces. Russia has been using drones to attack energy and infrastructure ahead of the start of winter.

Ukraine has said that Russia acquired 2,400 drones from Iran – primarily so-called “Kamikaze” drones that indiscriminately slam into targets and have the potential to inflict collateral damage.

Further, a recent CNN report purported that “Iran is preparing to send approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine,” citing an official from a Western country that closely monitors Iran’s weapons program.

Now the reports from CNN say that more weapons could be on their way from Tehran to Moscow. “The shipment is being closely monitored because it would be the first instance of Iran sending advanced precision-guided missiles to Russia, which could give the Kremlin a substantial boost on the battlefield,” the report says.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.



