Russia develops mobile launcher for the Zircon hypersonic missile - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 5, 2022 02:23

Updated: NOVEMBER 5, 2022 02:25
A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet releases Kinzhal hypersonic missile during a drill in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022. (photo credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet releases Kinzhal hypersonic missile during a drill in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
(photo credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

A mobile launcher of the Zircon hypersonic missiles has been developed and manufactured by the Russian military-industrial complex, a source close to Russia's military told Russian news source TASS on Friday.

The Zircon missiles, sometimes referred to as 3M22 Zircon, were originally produced in Russia.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said this past August that Russia has started its production of the missile. 

What else about the missile should we know about?

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country's Navy would be equipped with the weapon also in the coming months.

The weapon is also expected to be deployed on submarines.

Russian President Putin watches the launch of a missile during naval exercises in Russia's Arctic (credit: REUTERS) Russian President Putin watches the launch of a missile during naval exercises in Russia's Arctic (credit: REUTERS)

A senior US official in May said that The Pentagon has been tracking the use of hypersonic missiles.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.



