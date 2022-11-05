A mobile launcher of the Zircon hypersonic missiles has been developed and manufactured by the Russian military-industrial complex, a source close to Russia's military told Russian news source TASS on Friday.

The Zircon missiles, sometimes referred to as 3M22 Zircon, were originally produced in Russia.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said this past August that Russia has started its production of the missile.

What else about the missile should we know about?

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country's Navy would be equipped with the weapon also in the coming months.

The weapon is also expected to be deployed on submarines.

Russian President Putin watches the launch of a missile during naval exercises in Russia's Arctic (credit: REUTERS)

A senior US official in May said that The Pentagon has been tracking the use of hypersonic missiles.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.