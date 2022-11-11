The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Noose found at Obama Presidential Center construction site in Chicago

The incident led to a temporary halt in construction, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing the construction consortium that is building the center.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2022 07:22
Former US president Barack Obama attends a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama presidential center in Jackson Park, in Chicago, Illinois, US September 28, 2021. (photo credit: SEBASTIAN HIDALGO/REUTERS)
Former US president Barack Obama attends a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama presidential center in Jackson Park, in Chicago, Illinois, US September 28, 2021.
(photo credit: SEBASTIAN HIDALGO/REUTERS)

Chicago police are investigating a noose that was found at the construction site of the Obama Presidential Center on Thursday, an act the Illinois governor condemned as a symbol of racist hatred.



"The Chicago Police Department is aware of this matter and it is under investigation," police spokesperson Alex Aguas said in an email.

The noose was reported to police by the Lakeside Alliance, a construction team of Black-owned companies that are building the Obama Presidential Center, which will be a museum and public gathering space commemorating Barack and Michelle Obama, the first African-American president and first lady.

Significance of the noose

5th Ward Alderman Leslie A. Hairston, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Former U.S. president Barack Obama, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Alderperson (7th ward) Greg Mitchell celebrate during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama presidential center in Jackson Park. (credit: SEBASTIAN HIDALGO/REUTERS) 5th Ward Alderman Leslie A. Hairston, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Former U.S. president Barack Obama, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Alderperson (7th ward) Greg Mitchell celebrate during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama presidential center in Jackson Park. (credit: SEBASTIAN HIDALGO/REUTERS)

The noose is a symbol for the lynching of thousands of former slaves and their descendants who were hunted down, killed, and often hung from trees in the Jim Crow period following the end of slavery in the United States in 1865.

"The noose is more than a symbol of racism, it is a heart-stopping reminder of the violence and terror inflicted on Black Americans for centuries," Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said on Twitter.

The Lakeside Alliance is offering a $100,000 reward to help find those responsible, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing an alliance statement.

"We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite. Anti-bias training is included in our onboarding process and reiterated during sitewide meetings. We are suspending all operations on-site in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff and workers," the alliance said.

Construction on the site began in 2021 and the center is due to open in 2025.



