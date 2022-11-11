The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Four men hurl slurs, make Hitler salutes at Jewish elementary students

The bus was dropping off Jewish elementary students from a local Orthodox Jewish school in Chicago, in the West Rogers Park neighborhood before four men jumped into it, terrorizing the children.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2022 05:58
CHILDREN GET OFF a yeshiva school bus in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. (photo credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
CHILDREN GET OFF a yeshiva school bus in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn.
(photo credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Four men jumped into a school bus full of Jewish elementary students, hurled antisemitic slurs, and performed the Heil Hitler salute at the terrorized children on Wednesday. Eventually, the bus driver succeeded in forcing the four attackers off the bus.

The bus was dropping off Jewish elementary students from a local Orthodox Jewish school in Chicago, in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a leading global Jewish human rights NGO dedicated to imparting the lessons of the Nazi Holocaust and to combatting antisemitism, has expressed its alarm over the antisemitic hate crime. The organization has been in close contact with the Chicago Police Department and a number of the parents of the children affected by this antisemitic encounter.

“The Simon Wiesenthal Center is urging anyone with information about the antisemitic incident to contact the Chicago PD or the Midwest offices of the Simon Wiesenthal Center,” said Alison Pure Slovin, the SWC Midwest Director.

“This shocking incident took place on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi pogrom that destroyed almost all synagogues across Germany in 1938. Many members of the Jewish community have family who lived through those horrors.”

“This shocking incident took place on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi pogrom that destroyed almost all synagogues across Germany in 1938. Many members of the Jewish community have family who lived through those horrors.”

Alison Pure Slovin

“The Chicago Commission on Human Relations reported that hate crimes targeting Jews are up 75% in the city of Chicago. But for our community, it is not just statistics but the fear and anger such incidents generate,” Slovin said.

She noted that members of the City Council of Chicago recently passed a resolution reaffirming their commitment to the Jewish community in the face of growing antisemitism.

A kosher restaurant in New York City's upper east side was attacked on Tuesday, having its windows smashed and the store robbed, just days before the anniversary of Kristallnacht.

Alarming rise in American Jewish children’s complaints of antisemitism

The Israeli-American Council’s (IAC) School Watch initiative reported a rise of hundreds of percent of complaints on behalf of Jewish children on antisemitism in schools, one year after the watchdog’s founding.

School Watch was designed to “contribute to a safe school environment and reduce incidents of antisemitism, anti-Zionism, national origin discrimination and hate,” according to its mission statement.

Students, parents, or educators that have experienced antisemitism or encountered antisemitic or anti-Zionist content in schools are able to file complaints. The IAC then brings them to the attention of the school or district levels and follows them through.

“I cannot remember the last time that there were so many cases of teenagers using the word ‘Hitler’ in American public schools,” IAC’s CEO Shoham Nicolet told The Jerusalem Post from his home in California.

Nicolet shared that there has been a rise in incidents in public schools overall. Nicolet said he thinks some of them may be credited to the antisemitic statements made recently by rapper Kanye West and basketball player Kyrie Irving.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report.



Tags children kristallnacht diaspora chicago jews antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
3

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

'Jews kill blacks' and 'Jews enslave Black lives' found graffitied in Georgia

Downtown Atlanta
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by