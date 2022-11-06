Former president Barack Obama condemned recent antisemitic remarks made by celebrities online while speaking at a campaign rally with Pennsylvania Lt.-Gov. John Fetterman in Pittsburgh on Saturday. Fetterman is running for senate in the upcoming midterm elections.

Despite audience members shouting out "we miss you" and "we love you" when Mr. Obama took the stage, he managed to get his central point across, stressing that "this election requires every single one of us to do our part. It's that important."

He also cited the fact that social media plays a central role in sensationalizing politics and spreading misinformation. "This habit we have of demonizing political opponents, of saying crazy stuff, it creates a dangerous climate." He cited the fact that some politicians online have been joking and making light of the recent attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi.

"It's not just politicians...we've seen, recently, big celebrities reposting vile antisemitic conspiracy theories online," added the former President, likely referring to the recent statements made by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving. "And you don't have to be a student of history to realize how dangerous that is," he added.

Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) steps over Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) after fighting for a loose ball in the second quarter at Barclays Center. (credit: WENDELL CRUZ-USA TODAY SPORTS)

Before moving on to his next talking point, the former president gave Pittsburgh some free advice: "Here's a tip for you: if you read or see something online that has some grand theory about how some particular group...that says 'they're the cause of all your problems, then it's safe to say it's garbage. It is a lie. It is dangerous poison."