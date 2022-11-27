The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

German-Iranian arrested for throwing Molotov cocktail at synagogue

The German-Iranian citizen is suspected of being responsible for multiple attacks on synagogues in Germany on November 18.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2022 09:39
Police officers guard the Essen synagogue after several bullet holes where found this morning in a nearby building in Essen, Germany, November 18, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE NITSCHKE)
Police officers guard the Essen synagogue after several bullet holes where found this morning in a nearby building in Essen, Germany, November 18, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE NITSCHKE)

A German-Iranian man was arrested on suspicion of committing arson at a synagogue in the city of Bochum in Germany on November 18, according to the Attorney General's Office in Düsseldorf.

The 35-year-old man was arrested after a witness testified that he tried to convince him to attack a synagogue in Dortmund on the same night of the attack in Bochum. 

The suspect's connection to the arson attack in Bochum was further established after he was identified in security camera footage from the site of the attack.

Police searched the suspect's apartment and car, confiscated his electronic devices and are looking for more accomplices.

A possible connection to the shooting attack in Essen

The damaged door of a synagogue is seen in Halle, Germany October 10, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)The damaged door of a synagogue is seen in Halle, Germany October 10, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

The suspect might also have been responsible for an attack on an old synagogue in the city of Essen, where four shots were fired at the door on November 18, Nordrhein-Westfalen Interior Minister Reul told the press.

The investigation is now focusing on the question of the possible connection between the three attacks, which happened on the same night in neighboring cities. 

Iranian plans?

The witness who identified the suspect is a German-Iranian citizen as well. According to him, the suspect attempted to convince him to commit the attack by promising him that he would get an amnesty from Iranian authorities and be able to visit Iran once again without repercussions.

The police see this as a possible indication of the involvement of the Iranian secret service. Already in 2018, the German secret service told the press that Iran is preparing a list of possible Jewish targets to attack in Germany.



Tags Terrorism germans and jews iran germany relations Terror Attack shooting antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why did a flock of sheep move in a circle continuously for two weeks?

Sheep
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by