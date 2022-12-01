The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Ukraine has lost between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers in war - official

The remarks appeared to be the first estimate of dead since late August when the head of the armed forces said nearly 9,000 military personnel had been killed.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2022 23:29
Ukrainian army soldiers line up during tactical exercises at a military camp, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine April 30, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO)
Ukrainian army soldiers line up during tactical exercises at a military camp, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine April 30, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO)

Ukraine's armed forces have lost somewhere between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers so far in the war against Russia, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told a Ukrainian television network on Thursday.

"We have official figures from the general staff, we have official figures from the top command, and they amount to (between) 10,000 and 12,500 to 13,000 killed," Podolyak told the Kanal 24 channel.

"We are open in talking about the number of dead," he added, saying more soldiers had been wounded than had died.

Conflicting estimates

Last month America's top general estimated that Russia's military had seen more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, and added Kyiv's armed forces "probably" suffered a similar level of casualties.

A Ukrainian serviceman carries captured anti-tank grenade launchers at a former position of Russian soldiers in the village of Blahodatne, retaken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces a day ago, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson region, Ukraine November 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO) A Ukrainian serviceman carries captured anti-tank grenade launchers at a former position of Russian soldiers in the village of Blahodatne, retaken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces a day ago, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson region, Ukraine November 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Zelensky advisor Oleksiy Arestovych, speaking in a video interview on Wednesday, said the Russian death toll was around seven times that of Ukraine's.



Tags soldiers death War Ukraine-Russia War
