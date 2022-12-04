Ukrainian embassies receive 'animal eyes' packages, FM blames Russia

A total of 18 Ukrainian diplomatic missions in 12 different nations in Europe have received horrific packages in the mail containing animal eyes, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reported Friday.

The contents of these packages vary and supposedly include animal tissue, fish eyes, cow eyes and pig eyes. They also follow a series of explosives sent in letters throughout Spain.

Speaking to CNN, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba blamed Russia or Russian sympathizers for the incident, describing it as a campaign "aimed at sowing fear."

Where were these Ukrainian missions that received these packages?

The strange packages were delivered to a number of Ukrainian missions and embassies in Europe. These included the embassies in:

The Netherlands

Poland

Croatia

Austria

Italy

Hungary

Spain

The Czech Republic

Blast at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid (credit: REUTERS)

It was also sent to consulates in Naples, Krakow and in the Czech Republic city of Brno.

Further, Ukrainian Ambassador to the Vatican Andrii Yurash also saw the entrance to his apartment vandalized with fecal matter, according to The Washington Post.

"It was like a warning. Everybody needs to be prepared for a repeat of the same terrible gesture," Yurash told The Washington Post. "Surely it's a way from the Russian side to threaten Ukrainian diplomats."

This also follows a series of letter bombs sent in Spain, with one having detonated at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, injuring one person.

Other letter bombs were sent to the office of the Spanish prime minister, the US embassy and Spanish arms manufacturer Instalaza.

It is unclear who is responsible for these bomb letters, though many have alleged that it could be Russia or Russian sympathizers. At any rate, Spain's interior minister warned other European countries that they could be related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Europa Press.

Another bomb threat was sent regarding Ukraine's Embassy in Kazakhstan, though this was a hoax, according to The Guardian.