Kanye West claims to be ‘slightly autistic’ to excuse hate speech

The rapper explained that his alleged autism makes him a savant like the protagonist in the film "Rain Man."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2022 06:13
KANYE WEST has more followers on social media platforms than there are Jews in the entire world. (photo credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)
KANYE WEST has more followers on social media platforms than there are Jews in the entire world.
Rapper Kanye West claimed to be "slightly autistic" in an interview with celebrity gossip outlet X17 on Sunday. According to Black Entertainment Television (BET), the interview was conducted outside of Cornerstone Christian Church in Los Angeles. 

"Jesus says 'love everyone.' God says 'love everyone,'" the rapper began, proceeding to explain that his alleged autism makes him a savant like the protagonist in the film Rain Man. "I am not bipolar. I'm not in some kind of episode, but I may be slightly autistic. Like Rain Man. And that's part of my superpower. It's the reason why I can produce tracks and design and do so many things."

Finally, West used autism as an explanation for why he cannot express hate: "There's two things that I can't do: I can't accept hate and I can't hate. Have you ever known an autistic person that hates? That's the reason."

The inability to experience hate is neither an official nor a well-documented aspect of autism.

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

Kanye's alleges Chinese Communist Party conspiring with ‘Zionist Jews’

Seemingly unprompted, the rapper began to explain his feelings toward the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its dealings with "Zionist Jews."

"I love Ari Emmanuel. I love the CCP. We have to bring Christ to the CCP. We need to bring Christ to China. China controls y'all...and controls the people that you're gonna give this video to. The Jewish people are the middleman. They sold America to China. They sold the American media."

West was explicit about his distrust of the Jews, asserting that: "There are people that are the head of the new world order, that are head of the CCP, that are part of the elite Zionist Jews." He quickly clarified, saying, "but that's Satan using them."

Kanye West has been a hot-button topic in recent weeks, as he has been propagating antisemitic conspiracy theories on social media, podcasts and press interviews. He has consequently been banned from Twitter and several big-name brands like Adidas and Balenciaga cut all business ties with him.



