Russia boosts Iranian drone strikes on Ukraine ahead of Christmas season - analysis

Moscow is upping the attacks before Christmas in order to do as much harm as possible. Will Western air defenses come fast enough to help Ukraine?

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2022 15:32

Updated: DECEMBER 19, 2022 16:08
Smoke rises over power lines after Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK)
Smoke rises over power lines after Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine October 10, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK)

Ukrainian air defenses have attempted to stop a new barrage of Iranian-supplied drones that Russia is using to target infrastructure.

Ukraine said that Russia launched 35 drones overnight against Ukraine. Russia also targeted Kyiv. Ukraine shot down 30 of the drones, an impressive number, but still, five of them got through. Ukraine is warning that these drone threats make the world less safe.  

According to reports, Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate has assessed that Russia received a new batch of Iranian drones. This would augment the hundreds of drones Russia has already received and used from Iran. These are kamikaze drones that fly a one-way mission and Russia uses them primarily against civilian infrastructure targets.

Russia's main tactic in Ukraine

This is Russia’s main tactic in the last months, designed to break Ukraine’s moral and also create as much damage as possible. Russia is not trying to win the war but to create attrition and harm Ukraine. This is akin to other wars of attrition like the Battle of Verdun in the First World War. Germany’s goal in that battle was to “bleed France white” by forcing France to sacrifice men in the battle. Moscow likely wants to do the same to Ukraine, but is doing it to civilian life, because Moscow doesn’t want to sacrifice military equipment on the frontline.  

It appears Russia continues to seek to acquire Iranian ballistic missiles that it would then also use against Ukrainian civilians.

In response, the West is sanctioning Russia and Iran and the West is trying to move more air defenses to Ukraine. But will the defenses come fast enough to help Ukrainians get through this difficult winter?

Those are key questions being asked and clearly, Moscow is upping the attacks before Christmas in order to do as much harm as possible. Orthodox Christmas is on January 7, according to the Julian calendar, while others celebrate it on December 25, meaning Ukrainians generally have several weeks of the holiday.

During the First World War on the Western Front, there were unofficial truces on the German and French frontlines. However, it appears Russia, in its attempt to harm civilians in the leadup to Christmas, has no intention of a truce or any kind of ceasefire. This illustrates how removed from compassion and humanity Moscow’s war against Ukrainian civilians has become.

Of course, that being said, it is possible for things to change in the next week. Global faith leaders have not appeared to work strongly to stop the war on the eve of Christmas. Pope Francis did call on people last week to "renew our closeness to the battered Ukrainian people" and to persevere in "prayer for these our brothers and sisters who are suffering so much." Reports at CNN said some Orthodox churches in Ukraine will celebrate Christmas on December 25, as a rift with Moscow deepens.  

According to Iran International, the Tehran regime continues to supply Moscow with drones. “A Ukrainian senior intelligence official says Russia has received a new shipment of Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from the Islamic Republic of Iran. According to Ukraine’s defense intelligence (GUR) spokesman Andriy Yusov, the new shipment is smaller than the previous one sometime in the summer that is estimated to have included at least 400 UAVs,” the report said. 

“Several explosions were heard in the Solomaynskyi and Shevchenkovskyi districts of the capital.”

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Ukrainian officials said they suffered attacks overnight. “Several explosions were heard in the Solomaynskyi and Shevchenkovskyi districts of the capital,” Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this morning. The heating had only recently been restored throughout most of Kyiv, according to reports.  

Britain’s Defense Ministry has also said that “in recent days, there has been an uptick in Russia's campaign of long-range strikes against Ukraine's critical national infrastructure.” The UK assesses that these are “Iranian-provided uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) being launched from Russia's Krasnodar Region."

Russia may be launching from Krasnodar because it believes Crimea is now vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes or that Ukraine's defense radars or detection systems have become more alert. Krasnodar is further east than Crimea, across the Kerch straits. Nevertheless, the flight paths of these drones would likely be similar, depending on how they are programmed.  



