The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran sees its drone supply to Ukraine as a propaganda victory -analysis

Having a foreign report express fear of Iran's drone abilities is more important for them than if their own media simply reported that regional countries are afraid of them.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 12, 2022 19:51

Updated: NOVEMBER 12, 2022 19:52
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022. (photo credit: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
(photo credit: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Iran’s supply of drones to Russia is a major public relations victory, as seen from Iran’s own past reports and how the regime now appears to be pleased by the fear it has struck into countries in the region.

Although Iran does not openly brag about the drones it has sent to Russia, because the regime has been careful not to take too much credit for supplying them, they do believe that the performance of drones in Ukraine can influence Iran's position in the Middle East. 

In the past, Iran supplied drones to Hezbollah, the Houthis and other proxy and terrorist groups in the region, but that often didn’t get them the propaganda value they wanted.

When the Houthis targeted Saudi Arabia, or when Iran itself targeted Saudi Arabia in September 2019, the use of drones and cruise missiles was not given enough press attention to satisfy Iran. This now appears to have changed, while Iran reported about their military capabilities themselves in the past, it is now keenly interested in how Israel reacts to the new threat. 

A report over the weekend in Iran’s Fars News looked at Israel’s concerns about drones and quotes heavily from Israeli media. Clearly, the intention here is for Iran to launder its success in drone warfare by quoting others, this way it can legitimize its abilities by pointing to foreign reports.

Having a foreign report express fear of Iran's drone abilities is more important for them than if their own media simply reported that regional countries are afraid of them.

Therefore the decision by Iran’s pro-regime media, which is close to the IRGC, to highlight the drone threat by quoting Israeli sources shows that Iran is paying close attention to how countries see Iran’s threats.

It’s not clear if Iran’s drone export to Russia is related to wanting payment for the drones, payment in kind via other products from Russia, or support from Russia for programs such as Iran’s nuclear program. While Iran is currently exporting drones to Russia for unclear reasons, one explanation may be the propaganda value. 

Iran denies reports of supplying drones to Russia

Iran continues to deny most western reports about the drones it sent to Russia during the Ukraine war, although it did admit that it sent drones that were shipped “months before the war,” claiming that it didn’t send them to help Russia in its war in Ukraine.

Iran also denies that it is sending parts for ballistic missiles. “We provided Russia with a small number of drones months before the war in Ukraine,” Iran’s foreign ministry said.  

Despite the Iranian attempt to pretend it sent only a few drones, and not thousands, Tehran is clearly pleased with foreign reports about their abilities. It now sees the international coverage as a way to make Israel concerned while also sending a message to the Gulf states and US forces in the region.

Iran has also targeted Kurdish dissidents in Iraq using drones and missiles. Iran is clearly using drones to show off its capabilities, with its reasoning relying not only on tactics or strategy, but also on public relations and propaganda value.

Turkey frequently publishes videos of its drones, bragging about their abilities, including attacks on Kurdish fighters in Iraq and Syria, claiming it is targeting “terrorists.” Turkey wants increased drone sales and it uses videos to showcase the their abilities, Iran is now doing the same thing.



Tags Iran Russia saudi arabia drone IRGC Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
2

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
3

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
4

Antisemitic book from Kyrie Irving scandal a bestseller on Amazon, Apple

Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) steps over Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) after fighting for a loose ball in the second quarter at Barclays Center.
5

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by