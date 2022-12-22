The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
South Korea, US consider live-fire drills amid North Korea threats

The drills have been floated as South Korea and the United States discuss preparations for the 70th anniversary of their alliance next year.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2022 08:07

Updated: DECEMBER 22, 2022 08:09
US Special Representative on North Korea Sung Kim stands as South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs Kim Gunn shakes hands with Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro, Dec 13, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN)
US Special Representative on North Korea Sung Kim stands as South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs Kim Gunn shakes hands with Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro, Dec 13, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN)

South Korea and the United States are considering staging their first large-scale joint live-fire demonstration in six years in 2023 amid North Korea's growing military threats, Seoul's defense ministry said on Thursday.

The drills have been floated as South Korea and the United States discuss preparations for the 70th anniversary of their alliance next year, ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-gyu said.

"Marking that occasion, we are exploring various ways to showcase our military's presence and the alliance's overwhelming deterrence capabilities against North Korea," Jeon told a regular briefing.

"A combined joint live-fire demonstration can be one of the options."

The demonstration would be another joint display of force to be resumed following a years-long hiatus under new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who pledged to bolster military capabilities and readiness to deter North Korea's weapons development.

Self propelled artillery roll pass during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 9, 2018 (credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI/ REUTERS) Self propelled artillery roll pass during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 9, 2018 (credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI/ REUTERS)

On Tuesday, the United States flew its F-22 Raptor stealth fighters for joint drills with South Korea for the first time since 2018, hours after North Korea criticized both countries and vowed more missile tests.

In September, the allies staged their first exercises with a US aircraft carrier since 2018.

Such exercises were halted under Yoon's predecessor, Moon Jae-in, who had prioritized engagement with the North, which denounced them as a rehearsal for invasion.

North Korea has tested an unprecedented number of missiles this year, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) designed to strike the US mainland. It has also completed preparations for what would be its first nuclear test since 2017, Seoul and Washington officials said.



Tags north korea South Korea korean war missiles North Korea-US relations Military
