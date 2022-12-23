American musicians Dave Grohl and Pink have teamed up to celebrate the Hanukkah season in song. This musical duo is making it their mission to "get the party started."

Grohl, the frontman to rock band The Foo Fighters, teamed up with Pink for part of his "Hanukkah Sessions" musical series, in which the musician performs covers of songs performed by Jewish artists. He hit the drums while Pink rocked vocals and belted out her classic bop, "Get the Party Started."

Though Grohl is not Jewish himself, he has shown continued support for the Jewish community. Not only has the musician teamed up with Jewish artists to perform, but he's teamed up with Jewish Grammy-winning producers to make this series possible.

Eight crazy sessions

DAVE GROHL onstage Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London. (credit: HILLEL WACHS)

This session was different, especially after Pink's self-introduction on stage. Born Alecia Beth Moore, the pop musician belted out her 2001 classic "Get the Party Started," but not without proudly sharing her Jewish identity. "My name's Alecia. I'm a Jew," New Musical Express (NME) reported.

Grohl started the series with producer Greg Kurstin, a producer, in 2020. The pair announced on the Foo Fighters’ YouTube channel that they would not be performing a Christmas song, but rather a variety of songs to mark the multi-day Jewish Festival of Lights.

You might be surprised to learn that this superstar is… Canadian. He’s never hidden the fact that he was M.O.T. so a generation of Jewish parents could tell their kids “if @Drake took the time to study for HIS Bar Mitzvah, you can too.” Twitterverse, challah at your boy! pic.twitter.com/eyMyuNs5WP — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 12, 2020

"Hi, I'm Greg Kurstin, and I'm Jewish. And I'm Dave Grohl. I'm not Jewish," the two started out, before Grohl continued , explaining, "Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah, for you, so we hope you enjoy.”

Since beginning the installment three years ago, Grohl and Kurstin have covered an array of artists from Drake to Bob Dylan.