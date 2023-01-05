The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Medvedev threatens US with hypersonic cruise missiles, likens US to Nazis

Medvedev has repeatedly made fiery and bombastic threats to unleash Russia's arsenal, including warnings that the Kremlin would use tactical or strategic nuclear weapons.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 5, 2023 18:11
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev threatened the United States of America with hypersonic cruise missiles and compared the American government's policies to that of Nazis in a Thursday Telegram post in response to a US embassy appeal to Russian citizens for peace.

"The main gift of the New Year was the arsenal of Zircon missiles that went yesterday to the shores of NATO countries," said Medvedev, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.

The nuclear warhead-capable Zircon missiles were reported by Reuters Wednesday to have been placed on the frigate Admiral Gorshkov to be deployed to the Indian and Atlantic oceans.

"1000 km range with hypersonic Mach 9 and the ability to use any payload with a guarantee overcome any missile defense," threatened Medvedev. "Let it [Gorshkov] stand somewhere 100 miles from the coast, closer to the Potomac River."

The Potomac flows through Washington DC, the capital of the United States.

Russia's corvette Merkuriy and frigate Admiral Gorshkov are anchored on the Neva River ahead of the upcoming Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV) Russia's corvette Merkuriy and frigate Admiral Gorshkov are anchored on the Neva River ahead of the upcoming Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV)

Russia's production and use of hypersonic missiles

The Zircon is the latest hypersonic missile produced by Russia. Currently, only the maritime version is available to Kremlin, which was expedited over an air-launched variant, because Russia already has the Kinzhal hypersonic missile in service and fulfilling that role.

Over the course of its campaign against Ukraine, Russia has positioned hypersonic missiles as a threat to other countries. In August, in response to Lithuania's sanctions against the Russia exclave of Kaliningrad, the Kremlin station three Kinzhal-equipped MiG-31s to the territory as part of "strategic deterrence measures."

Medvedev's threats come in response to the US Embassy in Moscow publishing a video and statement directed at Russian citizens.

"Throughout history, our countries have been united by a common culture and our achievements," said the embassy. "We believe that what is happening is not worthy of you, and we stand in solidarity with each of you who strive to create a more peaceful future."

The former Russian president said that the appeal was cynical, as the US was in the process of spending billions of dollars on the war in Ukraine, supplying Kyiv with weapons, and "exterminating thousands of people by proxy."

"This is extreme cynicism in the best traditions of the Nazis," said Medvedev, saying they were the “real heirs of the Reich Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels."

Prior to the February 24 invasion and beyond, Russian leadership used claims of Nazism within Ukraine to explain its motive for the military campaign.

"You and your henchmen who kill our people will never be forgiven. We will speak to you in the language of power, if you don't understand it any other way," said Medvedev, promising Russia would "produce even more modern weapons to thresh with them the Nazi carrion that you [US] gave birth to in the 21st century."

"You and your henchmen who kill our people will never be forgiven"

Russia's Dymtri Medvedev on Ukraine

Medvedev has repeatedly made fiery and bombastic threats to unleash Russia's arsenal, including warnings that the Kremlin would use tactical or strategic nuclear weapons if territory annexed from Ukraine were menaced.



